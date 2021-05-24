Kure It Cancer Research’s Annual Golf Tournament Set to Tee Off at Pelican Hill June 11

Share this:

Calling all USC and UCLA fans—ready to tee-off for charity?

This year’s Kure It Cancer Research’s Fourth Annual Rivals Cup Golf Tournament is billed as USC vs. The World—in other words, all rivalries are welcome, not just USC vs. UCLA. Held once again at Pelican Hill Golf Club, the tournament is Friday, June 11, 2021.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, tee times will be staggered and individual carts provided, along with coolers with drinks and box lunches.

Several hole-in-one opportunities will be offered throughout the course, including a Rolex watch, an Aston Martin from Aston Martin Newport Beach and jewelry from Lugano Diamonds.

The awards party will be held at 6 p.m. at Aston Martin Newport Beach, where test drives of the infamous car will be offered both before and after the reception. A silent auction will be offered online a week prior to the tournament and will include golfing opportunities at prestigious locations.

A live auction with a plethora of tempting items will transpire at the party, with beloved auctioneer Matt Rogers returning to officiate.

Chairing the tournament is longtime supporter Burton Young and Kure Cancer Research Board Chair Todd Perry.

Both UCLA Jonsson and USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Centers will benefit from the fundraising effort.

Tickets are available for the public as single players ($800), twosomes ($1500), or foursomes ($3000).

Visit https://www.rivalsunitedforakure.org for sponsorship opportunities or to register to play in the tournament.

Kure It, Inc. is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing funding for translational research projects focused on kidney cancer and other underfunded cancers. The funds raised through Kure It directly support groundbreaking research at leading cancer centers.

Founded by Barry Hoeven in 2007 after his diagnosis with kidney cancer, Kure It expanded to support all underfunded cancers when the vast disconnect between the number of people afflicted with cancer and the amount of funding available for research became apparent.

To date, Kure It has raised more than $10 million for cancer research and holds strong to the belief, “Together We Can Eradicate Cancer.”

Visit www.KureIt.org for more information.