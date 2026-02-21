Pacific Symphony Celebrates Year of the Horse at Lunar New Year Concert February 21

Pacific Symphony invites audiences to welcome the Year of the Horse this Lunar New Year with a vibrant evening of music and dance on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m.

The orchestra’s annual celebration returns to the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall with a dynamic program that blends Eastern and Western traditions and brings together more than 200 community performers from Orange County and beyond.

Led by Music Director Laureate Carl St.Clair, the annual tradition sells out every year as communities gather to celebrate culture, heritage and share in the joy of live performance.

The evening is hosted by Ron Banks and Cao Keran and features a wide range of guest artists, dancers and choirs performing alongside Pacific Symphony.

“Each year, our Lunar New Year celebration offers a special opportunity to showcase remarkable artists and to honor culture in a way that feels both festive and meaningful,” said St.Clair. “We’re honored to highlight the vibrant traditions of pan-Asian music and dance through an exciting lineup of exceptional performers from both near and far—a vision inspired and made possible by the dedication of long-time visionary supporter, Charlie Zhang.”

The 2026 program spans centuries and continents, beginning with Huanzhi Li’s Spring Festival Overture and continuing through works by Debussy, Tchaikovsky, Rossini, Orff, and Samuel Ward, alongside traditional and contemporary pieces rooted in Asian musical traditions.

Pianist Xiangdong Kong performs Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1, while featured soloists include jinghu player Shunxiang Zhang and Pacific Symphony Concertmaster Dennis Kim on violin.

Dance plays a central role throughout the evening, with performances by Yaya Dance Academy under the direction of Yaya Zhang and the T.O.P. Awards Dancers. The concert also highlights the talents of young musicians and singers, including the Orange County Music and Dance Violin Studio of Wendy Castille and the American Feel Young Chorus, directed by Sam Wei-Chi Sun.

Pacific Chorale, led by Artistic Director Robert Istad, is featured on several major works on the program, culminating in selections from Carmina Burana and a closing performance of “America the Beautiful.”

Pacific Symphony’s Lunar New Year celebration is made possible through the generous support of presenting sponsors, Hoag and Hoag Hospital Foundation and concert sponsors, Charlie and Ling Zhang.

Tickets are available at www.pacificsymphony.org/lunar-new-year or by calling (714) 755-5799.