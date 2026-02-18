Susan G. Komen Guests Celebrate 35 Years of Impact in Newport Beach

At sunset on Wednesday, Jan. 28, Susan G. Komen Orange County and City Cruises hosted an appreciation cruise on the ship “Mojo” which launched from Newport Beach. Special guests enjoyed coastal views, light bites and time with survivors and thrivers, community partners and volunteers, as Susan G. Komen Orange County celebrated 35 years of impact, reflected on 2025 accomplishments and revealed plans for the 2026 “More Than Pink” walk scheduled for September 27, and the Pink Tie Party on October 24.

At the More Than Pink walk on Sept. 28 in 2025, nearly 10,000 people came out to Pacific Life at Fashion Island to support Susan G. Komen’s mission to end breast cancer.

With a goal of raising $790,000, the Komen More Than Pink Walk raised nearly $750,000 by the time of the walk, although more donations came in after the walk.

In California, approximately 32,860 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 4,620 will die from the disease this year. Susan G. Komen provides direct support to California residents through its Patient Care Center. In fiscal year 2025, Komen aided 2,108 patients, including providing $478,400 in financial assistance to eligible people in active treatment or living with metastatic breast cancer.

The Foundation was named after Susan G. Komen, who battled breast cancer for several years until she died in 1980 at the age of 36. Two years later, her sister Nancy Brinker established the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Over time, walks were held throughout the United states to raise awareness of breast cancer and fund treatments. By 2014, there were more than 150 Komen events around the world. Visit https://www.komen.org.