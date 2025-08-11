Pacific Symphony Presents Free Concert at Newport Beach Civic Center Green on Sunday, Aug. 17

Pack a picnic, grab a lawn chair or blanket and gather the family for an evening of free music and outdoor summer fun at the Pacific Symphony’s popular Symphony in the Cities in Newport Beach!

With a potpourri of popular classics, pop tunes, and patriotic tunes, these concerts are led this summer by Assistant Conductor Jacob Sustaita and the audience is invited to participate in a sing-along of patriotic favorites.

A pre-concert Musical Playground starts at 5 p.m. and features many interactive and hands-on activities for children, including instrument making and a drum circle. And back by popular demand, kids have the chance to learn how to conduct with Maestro Sustaita and later help lead the orchestra in Sousa’s “Hands Across the Sea” during the concert, which starts at 6 p.m. and lasts until 7:30 p.m.

Symphony in the Cities will be held at the Civic Center Green, 100 Civic Center Dr. Parking is available in the adjacent structure or across the street. Food trucks will be available.

ARTISTS

Jacob Sustaita, conductor

Michael O’Halloran, baritone

Jessica Choi, soprano

PROGRAM

JOHN STAFFORD SMITH: “The Star-Spangled Banner” / Arr. Arthur Luck, Lyricist Francis Scott Key

LEONARD BERNSTEIN: Selections from West Side Story / Arr. Jack Mason

“I Feel Pretty”

“Maria”

“Something’s Coming”

“America”

AARON COPLAND: Selections from Old American Songs

“The Boatmen’s Dance”

“Simple Gifts”

“I Bought Me a Cat”

RICHARD RODGERS: “Edelweiss” from The Sound of Music / Lyricist Oscar Hammerstein

AARON COPLAND: “Hoe Down” from Rodeo

FRANZ LEHÁR: Waltz Duet (“Lippen Schweigen”) from The Merry Widow

JOHN WILLIAMS: “Flying Theme” from E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

JOHN PHILIP SOUSA: Hands Across the Sea March

GEORGES BIZET: “Votre toast, je peux vous le rendre” (Toreador Song) from Carmen

FRANZ LEHÁR: “Meine lippen, sie küssen so heiß” from Giuditta

LEONARD BERNSTEIN: Balcony Scene (“Tonight”) from West Side Story

VARIOUS: Armed Forces Salute / Arr. Bob Lowden

SAMUEL WARD: “America the Beautiful” / Arr. Greg Prechel, Lyricist Katherine Lee Bates

JOHN PHILIP SOUSA: The Stars and Stripes Forever