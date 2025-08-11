Festival of Chefs at Newport Beach Country Club Serves Up Over $900,000 in Support of Nonprofit KidWorks

Before the appetizing scent of delicious bites of seafood, pork belly, smoked brisket, and other culinary delicacies had vanished into the night air, generous supporters attending the 5th Annual Festival of Chefs for KidWorks had reached into their wallets to raise over $900,000 for the 30-year-old Santa Ana-based nonprofit organization.

KidWorks is devoted to providing students in under-resourced neighborhoods in central Santa Ana with holistic programs and experiences to become leaders both in and out of the classroom.

Festival of Chefs was held Sunday, July 27 on the spacious lawn areas outside at the Newport Beach Country Club and featured the culinary talents of more than 60 Orange County restaurants and other popular food service providers.

Nearly $5 million has been raised for KidWorks students and programs since the Festival fundraisers began in 2021.

Sumptuous food, refreshing libations, and delicious desserts were highlights of the entertaining and inspired evening. As guests strolled through the many food and beverage stations, classical guitar music filled the air. A silent auction offered many irresistible items from fine wines and jewelry to vacation stays, cookware and more.

The screening of an impactful video about KidWorks and its three-decade journey to transform the lives of so many deserving children further persuaded guests to give their financial support. Spirited bidding on three live auction items and a call to support KidWorks sent many bidder paddles into the air.

Topping off the high-energy evening was a stirring performance by the Tijuana Dogs, a popular, local multi-faceted rock/dance/party band.

The Host Chef was Graeme Blair, Executive Chef, Newport Beach Country Club., who received the 2025 Honorary Chef Award. Said Chef Blair: “We are fortunate to work in a privileged community here in Newport Beach. It’s wonderful to see that our members and owners are so supportive of causes like KidWorks. As staff members at the Club, we want to follow their lead and give back, too. It’s the right thing to do.”

Serving on the event committee were KidWorks Board members Cory Alder, chair, along with Pat Merrell, and Tim Strader, Jr. Also on the event committee were Lisa Alder, Trish and Guy Johnson, Laticia Merrell, Tracy and Kevin Murphy, Camille Strader; David and Kyle Team, who is the KidWorks Advisory Council chair; and Sandra and Ray Wirta.

“This savory dining experience always attracts some of the finest chefs in Orange County who generously give their time and talent in support of a nonprofit that has become a beacon of light and hope to children and youth for more than 30 years,” said Alder.

Among the local restaurants that were represented at the event: Balboa Bay Resort & Club, Blue Water Grill, Cannery Seafood of the Pacific, Hotel Laguna, Muldoon’s Irish Pub, Pascal’s Kitchen, Pendry Newport Beach, Renaissance Newport Beach, and The Winery.

About KidWorks: Since 1993, KidWorks has helped children, youth and families living in under-resourced neighborhoods in central Santa Ana, California. As a 501(C) (3) nonprofit, KidWorks makes an 18-year commitment to its students walking with students from “Pre-K through B.A.”

For nearly a decade, KidWorks celebrated that almost 100 percent of their high school seniors graduated on-time and all continued their education. And 75 percent of their college students returned to school this fall.

To learn more about KidWorks and to read its success stories, please visit www.kidworksoc.org.