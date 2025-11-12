Pacific Symphony’ Season Opening Concert Raises $300K to Usher In Symphony’s Next Chapter

Marking the start of a highly anticipated new season in the orchestra’s 47-year history, Pacific Symphony’s Opening Night Concert and Celebration on September 18 brought together friends, patrons and lovers of music to soak in the moment with a dinner and orchestral music by Rachmaninoff and Sibelius.

Hosted by the Symphony’s Board of Directors and co-chaired by Judy Posnikoff and MC Sungaila, the evening began in the Samueli Theatre, which was adorned in jewel-toned florals, gold shimmering accents, and elegant amethyst drapery.

The party continued through the first concert of the 2025-2026 Hal and Jeanette Segerstrom Family Foundation Classical Series and included a reception in the Box Circle Club during intermission and a post-concert party back in the Samueli Theater. The celebration brought together more than 225 guests for an evening of emotional renewal and artistic triumph, while raising an impressive $300,000 to benefit the Symphony’s programs.

Event Co-Chair Judy Posnikoff reflected on the evening’s significance, noting, “Tonight, we celebrate more than just the opening of a new season—we celebrate the next movement in the Symphony’s extraordinary journey. As we look ahead, the music, the community, and the partnerships we build will continue to carry us forward into a new chapter.”

The formal affair began at 5:30 p.m. and featured an array of speakers and performances, a fresh and colorful menu, and drinks and desserts spread throughout the evening.

Among the speakers were Board Chair Arthur Ong, the event co-chairs, and French conductor Ludovic Morlot, who spoke of the concert’s collaboration with pianist Alessio Bax in Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 followed by Sibelius’ Symphony No. 1, which the Pacific Symphony performed for the first time.

Pacific Symphony President and CEO John Forsyte also honored Daniele Struppa, Chapman University’s outgoing president, with a Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing the university’s longtime partnership with Pacific Symphony.

The menu included wine from sponsor Desforges Vineyards served with a salad of heirloom tomatoes, burrata, pink lady apples, shaved fennel, little gem, elderflower vinaigrette and alyssum flowers, and a pan-seared local sea bass, kombucha squash, preserved tomato, roasted beech mushroom, and coconut carrot puree.

Dinner guests were treated to a duet performance of Mozart’s Violin and Piano Sonata in B-flat Major, K. 454 (Largo-Allegro) by Pacific Symphony violinist Madalyn Parnas-Möller and pianist David Kaplan.,

Event Co-Chair Sungaila shared, “It’s hard to choose a favorite moment. The incredible Sibelius performance and our private dinner concert were both unforgettable. Honoring Daniele Struppa and Chapman University was also special because a cornerstone of Pacific Symphony is serving the community through partnerships. Events like Opening Night bring us together to celebrate and sustain the arts in Orange County.”

The glowing evening concluded with the Joey Sellers Trio, whose lively performance carried guests into the night as they enjoyed fine wine and decadent desserts in a candlelit Samueli Theater. The celebration embodied the spirit of Opening Night and the bright new season ahead.

About Pacific Symphony: Pacific Symphony is the largest orchestra formed in the United States in the past 50 years and is ranked among the top orchestras in the U.S. by the League of American Orchestras. In 2024, Alexander Shelley was appointed to become Pacific Symphony’s third artistic leader, taking the title of Artistic and Music Director, beginning in the 2026-27 season. He is serving as Artistic and Music Director Designate during the 2025-26 season, which marks Pacific Symphony’s 47th season. Founded in 1978, the Symphony was led for 35 years by Carl St.Clair, who is honored with the title of Music Director Laureate starting in the 2025-26 season.

