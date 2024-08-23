Labor Day Weekend at VEA Newport Beach and Balboa Bay Resort

Share this:

VEA Newport Bech and Balboa Bay Resort want to temp guests and locals with a variety of activities and culinary offerings on Labor Day Weekend.

VEA Newport Beach

Events open to resort guests and the public / Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1

Time: Lawn games all day, BBQ from 11a.m. to 4 p.m.

This holiday weekend, VEA’s Sunset Lawn will brim with family-friendly activities including ping pong, cornhole, Connect Four and Jenga alongside a Red, White, and VEA Blue BBQ. Enjoy a DJ at the resort’s poolside bar, Edge, from 1 to 4 p.m. while soaking up the sweeping views of the Newport Beach Country Club and Pacific Ocean beyond.

Valet parking can be validated at restaurant. Visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/laxnb-vea-newport-beach-a-marriott-resort-and-spa/overview/.

Balboa Bay Resort

Poolside events open to resort guests, restaurant open to the public.

Date: Saturday, August 31 / 1 to 4 p.m.

Splash, sip, and stay this Labor Day Weekend! At Balboa Bay Resort. Unwind by the pool for the ultimate weekend off. Enjoy live music from 1 to 4 p.m., complimentary tastes of favorite cocktails, and shop Maui Jim sunglasses poolside. Take advantage of complimentary hair braiding from our DryBar stylists, sunglass polishing, and Floaty Happy Hour from 2-4pm.

The resort’s signature restaurant A+O is hosting a sushi pop-up bar by Newport’s hottest new restaurant.

Parking: Valet and self-park, both can be validated at restaurant. Visit https://balboabayresort.com/.