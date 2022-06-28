Pacific Wine & Food Classic Returns to Newport Dunes Resort Oct. 1

Share this:

After being cancelled for two years due to the pandemic, the Pacific Wine & Food Classic returns to Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort on Saturday, Oct. 1.

This is an exclusive, boutique-style event featuring culinary experiences from top local chefs along with top notch wines and cocktails.

“We are elated to once again bring a well-deserved spotlight to Orange County’s immensely talented chefs,” said Pamela Waitt, president of OC Restaurant Association and founder of Pacific Wine & Food Classic. “Guests will once again experience VIP treatment as we pair world-class wines from across the Golden State with outstanding local culinary creations.”

According to information provided by Pacific Wine & Food Classic, more than 30 restaurants and food purveyors are participating: Cuban and Spanish classic Nuevo Latino cuisine from Habana, fresh-caught seafood from Hook & Anchor, locally sourced and seasonally inspired fare from Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens, authentic Central Mexican street-inspired cuisine from Descanso, award-winning giant paella from Villa Roma and Cambalache, inventive American cuisine from Lido Bottle Works, delicious desserts from Sweet Surrender Specialty Desserts and Pastries, and other culinary delights.

First-time participants to the event include The Jetty, Rancho Capistrano Winery, Pacific Hideaway, Trevor’s on the Tracks and The Tea House on Los Rios.

The epicurean experience begins as guests are greeted with a welcome cocktail made with Licor 43. More than 100 premium wines will be available to taste, along with locally brewed craft beer and a variety of premium cocktails by Grey Goose, Maker’s Mark, Tres Generaciones and Bacardi.

The Pacific Wine & Food Classic takes place at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort located at 1131 Back Bay Dr. in Newport Beach.

Early Bird tickets are $200. All tickets for the 2022 event are VIP and guests must be age 21 and over to attend. There are no general admission tickets this year, and a limited number of VIP tickets will be sold. Net proceeds from the event benefit the Golden Rule Charity.

To view the pricing schedule and to purchase tickets, please visit www.pacificwineandfood.com.

Chefs and Wineries

Among the wineries featured: Adobe Road Winery, Alexander Valley Vineyards, Bernardus Winery, Brassfield Estate Winery, Copper Cane Wines & Provisions, Delicato Family Wines, Head High Wines, Hope Family Wines, Howell at the Moon, JUSTIN Winery, Moscato Wines, Mt. Beautiful Wines, New Zealand Wine Navigator, Petrichor Vineyards, Quigley Fine Wines, Rancho Capistrano Winery, San Simeon Wines, Roots Run Deep Winery, Terlato Wines.

Top Orange County chefs and restaurants featured:

Chef Adrian de La Torre, Rancho Capistrano Winery

Chef Brian Huskey, The Jetty, Private chef and Top Chef Season 11

Chef Craig Brady, Haven Craft Kitchen + Bar

Chef Eddie Hyman, The Country Club

Chef Ernie Alvarado, Urbana

Chef Fonzy De Zuniga, Descanso

Chef Hiroshi Shima, Sushi Roku

Chef Ivan Calderon, Taco Rosa

Chef Joe Youkhan, co-founder and National Director of Culinary Operations of Western Hospitality Group, co-founder of SmörBurgers, and a Champion of the Food Network’s “Chopped!”

Chef Jordan Borlaza, Habana

Chef Julie Thomas, Sweet Surrender Specialty Desserts and Pastries

Chef Karla Vasquez, Chelas Mexican Kitchen

Chef Leo Razo, Villa Roma and Cambalache, World Paella Championship winner

Chef Linda Johnson, Filomena’s Italian Kitchen and Food Network’s “Restaurant: Impossible”

Chef Ugo Allesina, Prego

Chef Wayne Magnusen, Hook & Anchor

Chef / Owner Tin Vuong, LSXO and Bluegold

Executive Chef Gilbert Laurie, Pacific Hideaway

Executive Chef Joseph Tripi, Trevor’s at the Tracks

Executive Chef Matthew Luna, Five Crowns & SideDoor

Owner and Executive Chef Rich Mead, Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens

Damien Orozco, The Tea House on Los Rios

Great Maple

Leslie Nguyen, Miss Mini Donuts

Rashad Moumneh, Falasophy

Wing Lam, Wahoo’s Fish Tacos

Sponsors: OCfoodies.com, VEA Newport Beach, TacoTuesday.com, Golden Rule Charity, Maker’s Mark, Grey Goose Vodka, Bacardi, KFI AM 640, Orange Coast Magazine, Tres Generaciones, govino, Brandt Beef, Licor 43, Left Coast Brewing Co., California Love Drop, Easy Ice, Waterloo Sparking Water, Melissa’s Produce, Los Angeles Times, Wahoo’s Fish Tacos, Good Sunday Vodka Sodas, Pacifico, FIJI Water, The ACE Agency, Drink Smart, Area 51 and Stella Artois.