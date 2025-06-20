Segerstrom Center for the Arts Presents Free Movie Mondays July 7 – August 4

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced the return of its popular Movie Mondays series, an Orange County summer staple for over 17 years.

Held on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, these free outdoor movie nights invite the community to gather for iconic films, family fun, and unforgettable memories.

This year’s lineup will include “Coco” on July 7, “Crazy Rich Asians” on July 14, “A League of Their Own” on July 21, “The Princess Diaries” on July 28, and “In the Heights” on August 4.

Movie Mondays are free events with no prior reservation required. Movie showings begin at dusk (approx. 8 p.m.) on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza.

Guests are welcome to arrive beginning at 5:30 pm. Pre-show activities are available from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Seating will be first-come-first-served. Attendees are welcome to bring their own snacks, chairs, blankets, or picnics. However, tables, BBQs, or large food set-ups are not permitted.

Food trucks will be on site for meal purchases and George’s Café will be open for beverage service. Outside alcohol is prohibited, but alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at George’s Café for those aged 21 and above.

Closed captioning will be included at all showings. Food trucks for each Movie Monday will be announced at a later date.

Visit https://scfta.org/shows-events/movie-mondays for more information.

Movie Mondays Schedule

July 7: COCO (2017) / RATING: PG / RUNTIME: 109 Minutes

A boy named Miguel dreams of becoming a famous guitar player, despite the misgivings of his close-knit family. When his lofty ambitions cause him to run afoul of a curse, he must journey into the Land of the Dead to seek forgiveness from his ancestors.

July 14: CRAZY RICH ASIANS (2018) / RATING: PG-13 / RUNTIME: 120 Minutes

“Crazy Rich Asians” follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) as she accompanies her longtime boyfriend, Nick Young (Henry Golding), to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. Excited about visiting Asia for the first time but nervous about meeting Nick’s family, Rachel is unprepared to learn that Nick has neglected to mention a few key details about his life. It turns out that he is not only the scion of one of the country’s wealthiest families but also one of its most sought-after bachelors. Being on Nick’s arm puts a target on Rachel’s back and it soon becomes clear that while money can’t buy love, it can definitely complicate things.

July 21: A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN (1992) / RATING: PG / RUNTIME: 128 Minutes

A look at the first women’s professional baseball league is set during World War II and focuses on the rivalry between sisters, one a sweet-swinging catcher and the other a pouty, impulsive pitcher, who play on the same team, which is managed by a washed-up, hard-drinking ex-Major Leaguer.

July 28: THE PRINCESS DIARIES (2001) / RATING: PG-13 / RUNTIME: 114 Minutes

In this modern-day fable, a European queen travels to San Francisco to find her long-lost granddaughter and groom her for the throne.

August 4: IN THE HEIGHTS (2021) / RATING: PG-13 / RUNTIME: 142 Minutes

Usnavi is a bodega owner who longs to go back to his native Dominican Republic. In the meantime, he spends his time in a small neighborhood in Washington Heights pining after Vanessa, a beautiful lady working at the beauty salon and looking after Abuela Claudia, the elderly Cuban lady living next door who raised him, among many others. One day, Usnavi’s childhood friend Nina comes back from college with a secret, and Abuela Claudia wins the lottery.