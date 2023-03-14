Palisades Tennis Club of Newport Beach Attends BNP Tennis Open in Indian Wells

Share this:

On Saturday, March 11, a busload of Palisades Tennis Club members from Newport Beach arrived at Indian Wells for the BNP Tennis Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden: aka Tennis Paradise.

They were treated to outstanding tennis from some of the world’s best tennis players. Two Americans, defending Champion and world #5 Taylor Fritz had a shoot-out with Ben Shelton who served rockets up to 147mph.

After losing the first set, Fritz came back to win the match: 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Iga Sweatek (Pol) the #1 female tennis player dismissed Claire Liu (US) 6-0, 6-1.

Three Americans have made it to the men’s round of 16: Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafore. Two American Ladies, Coco Gauf and Jessica Pegula remain alive on the WTA side.

There is lots of excitement to come through March 19. For scores, information and tickets: https://bnpparibasopen.com.