Parentis Foundation held its Second Annual Pickleball Classic on July 15 at the Tennis and Pickleball Club at Newport Beach. Fifty doubles teams—divided into advanced, intermediate and beginner–participated in the tournament which raises funds to provide reading tutoring for underperforming children. Last year they provided over 11,000 hours of one-on-one tutoring.

All player and spectator registrations included a taco bar, hosted beer and margaritas, a comfort station, ice cream, and the awards ceremony.

For more information, visit www.ParentisFoundation.org.