View Restaurant at VEA Newport Beach Celebrates Sunday Brunch

Share this:

The spectacular VEA Newport Beach in Fashion Island celebrated its one-year anniversary last month, and the resort’s View Restaurant and Lounge launched a Sunday Brunch featuring champagne specials, new cocktail creations, and a coastal California cuisine menu courtesy of Executive Chef Andrew Arndt.

I have been a fan of Arndt ever since experiencing his marvelous cuisine at a Table for Ten charity event, as well as other charity foodie affairs.

Arndt brings more than 20 years of culinary experience to VEA, where he has created what he calls “approachable yet elevated menus that focus on seasonality and innovation.”

“Every aspect of a meal at View was designed to create memorable moments, and I’m excited to continue that offering with our new Sunday brunch,” said Arndt. “Being in Southern California has been a source of inspiration, and I value being able to utilize local purveyors to show guests and travelers what our region has to offer.”

Chef Arndt’s brunch offerings range from small plates and salads to large plates and sushi. The menu items are familiar, yet they offer a few surprises. For example, the buttermilk French toast has a topping of strawberry rhubarb compote, the fried chicken and waffles comes with honey truffle butter, and the burger royale has a Middle East flair with za’atar charred onions, tomato, white cheddar, and baharat aioli.

I was invited to a media event at View to sample the Sunday Brunch, which has something for everyone. The short rib breakfast potatoes dish was a big hit, as was the pretty (and tasty) avocado toast with an egg, radish and sprouts on country bread.

The chicken and waffles dish was sweetly savory, while the west coast oysters were topped with horse radish, spicy tomato granita, mignonette pearls and fennel flowers.

To pair with Chef Arndt’s cuisine, Beverage Director Emraan Jawaid has compiled a brunch beverage menu to celebrate the weekend. The selection introduces a handful of champagne bottle specials and new cocktail creations, including a French 75 with gin, fresh squeezed lemon, simple syrup, strawberry puree, and champagne; Bloody Mary with vodka, house mix, and charcuterie; Raspberry Mule with vodka, lime, framboise, and ginger beer; Good Morning Newport with tequila blanco, grapefruit, simple syrup, Campari, and Firestone 805; and Red Sangria with garnacha, brandy, and fresh squeezed orange juice.

Brunch at View is offered every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information and to book reservations call (949) or visit www.viewatvea.com.

And if you happen to enjoy Sunday Brunch on August 27, stick around for the final concert in VEA’s Summer Concert Series featuring Parson James from 2 to 4 p.m. on the Sunset Lawn. Doors opening at 1 p.m. A limited number of chairs will be available along with plenty of lawn space, and seating is first come, first served.

For those looking for a VIP concert experience, a special rooms package is available for one night stays on August 27. Inclusive of preferred seating for two guests during the show and a $50 food and beverage credit, the offer can be booked on VEA’s website using code “ES2.”

Visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/laxnb-vea-newport-beach-a-marriott-resort-and-spa/overview.