Participants Wanted for the Annual Balboa Island Parade May 31

It’s almost time for the 31st Annual Balboa Island Parade!

This local favorite will roll down Marine Avenue on Sunday, May 31 at 11 a.m. in a joyful blend of color, sound, and island spirit.

This year’s theme is “Good Vibrations on Balboa Island.” The celebration pulses with energy as the United States Marine Band, the USC marching band, and the local school bands fill the air with music.

Festive floats glide past cheering crowds; surf bands bring a beachy groove, and the horses, dogs and clowns delight kids of all ages. Dignitaries wave from classic cars, locals line the sidewalks, and for one perfect day the Island hums with nothing but good vibes.

The official “After Party” concert starts immediately following the parade with surf tunes and dancing in the street featuring Keepin’ the Summer Alive – A Beach Boys Tribute band in front of the fire station.

Whether you are a participant or a spectator, be sure to bring your island spirit! It all begins on the Balboa Island Bridge and continues down Marine Avenue. Wear your beachy attire, grab your beach chairs, and join the community for a fun day with family and friends!

Registration is now open for parade entries. Entries will be accepted online through May 16. All Entries will be reviewed by the Parade Participants Committee. Once the completed form is submitted, the Parade Participants Committee will respond to each entry by email.

The parade starts promptly at 11 a.m., crosses over the Balboa Island Bridge, travels down Marine Avenue and ends at the fire station; approximately two and one-half blocks.

The Parade Judges Awards will be presented at the All-Island “Pancake Breakfast” at the Beek Center on Balboa Island on Saturday, June 20.

Parade entries will be judged in the following categories:

Best Kids Group

Best Youth Group

Best Music Group

Best Elementary School Band

Best Middle School Band

Best High School Band

Best Float

Best Golf Cart

Best Dog Group

Judges Award

Spirit Award

Theme Award

People’s Choice Award

Grand Marshall’s Award

Parade Chairman’s Award

Merchant Award

Auto judging will be conducted prior to the parade:

Best Theme Vehicle

Best Vehicle

To register for the parade or for more information, visit the Balboa Island Improvement Association website at https://biia.org/parade.

If you have any questions or are having difficulty with the online registration, email balboaislandparade@gmail.com.