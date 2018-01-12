Biz Buzz: Pelican Hill Appoints New Food & Beverage Director

The Resort at Pelican Hill has appointed Hayato Nogaki as director of food and beverage, overseeing all restaurant, in-room dining and banquet food and beverage operations for the 504-acre coastal destination.

“Hayato’s 15 years of experience in luxury hospitality will provide strong direction and operational accountability, as we deliver indelible memories to guests from near and far,” said Pelican Hill Managing Director Tom Donovan. “We shape memorable experiences by anticipating the expectations and personal preferences of each guest around our resort tables in the same way we warmly welcome friends and family into our own homes.”

Nogaki will guide Five-Star service delivery to the world’s most discerning travelers and local guests throughout Pelican Hill’s ocean-view restaurants, cafes, lounges and event venues, as well as 24-hour in-room dining. He will also lead operations for the luxury resort’s popular entertainment and dining programs, including live music and holiday ballroom brunches.

Nogaki joined Pelican Hill from Salamander Hotels & Resorts, most recently serving as resort manager for Henderson Beach Resort in Destin, Florida, and previously as corporate director of food and beverage, as well as Henderson Beach Resort’s opening food and beverage operations director.

Before that, he directed food and beverage for several luxury destinations, including California’s Carmel Valley Ranch, South Carolina’s The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort and Florida’s Innisbrook Resort, where he later was director of operations and resort manager.