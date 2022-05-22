PFLAG Newport Beach is Awarding Scholarships to Graduating High School Seniors

Share this:

PFLAG Newport Beach has announced they will be awarding up to four scholarships to graduating Class of 2022 LGBTQIA seniors.

Each scholarship, in the amount of $500, will be given to recipients who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, or straight ally (LGBTQIA) and who will be continuing in higher education.

Applicants must currently have a 2.0 minimum GPA and be a resident of Orange County. Applications must be received by email no later than June 15, 2022. Decisions will be announced July 7, 2022 and recipients will be invited to an award ceremony that will take place July 21, 2022.

The awards are made possible by generous donations by the Blaze Bernstein Memorial Fund/#BlazeItForward and OC resident Carrie Williams Freitas.

For more information and an application, visit https://pflagnewportbeach.org/scholarship-opportunities.