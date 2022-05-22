Annual Gentlemen’s Haberdashery at Balboa Bay Resort Raises $500K

Share this:

The Gentlemen’s Haberdashery, one of Orange County’s longest and most celebrated charitable fundraisers and social events, raised a record-breaking amount of more than $500,000 this year.

The event was held on Thursday, April 28, at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, with nearly 400 people in attendance.

“We are grateful for the heartwarming community support for Gentlemen’s Haberdashery and the incredible funds raised, which enable us to serve thousands of children and families each year at the Heart of Jesus Retreat Center in Santa Ana. We are blessed to be able to continue our mission and encourage children to grow in their love for Jesus and each other through the Retreat Center programs and Camp,” said Sister Paula, Sisters of the Society Devoted to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

“After a two-year hiatus, the 40th annual Gentlemen’s Haberdashery took on extra special meaning as we gathered to honor and celebrate the legacy of this event,” said Tony Moiso, honorary co-chair of the Gentlemen’s Haberdashery and Chairman and CEO of Rancho Mission Viejo. “It was inspiring to see such a generous and philanthropic group of leaders and members of our community come together with a common goal to give thousands of children in Orange County and Southern California the gift of laughter, prayer and learning at the Heart of Jesus Retreat Center.”

Some of Orange County’s most prominent executives and community leaders modeled a full range of menswear to raise funds for the Heart of Jesus Retreat Center in Santa Ana.

The Heart of Jesus Retreat Center is operated by the Sisters of the Society Devoted to the Sacred Heart to provide religious and integrity formation and avenues of faith development for children, youth, adults and families, all within the confines of a safe, secure and caring Center situated in the heart of Santa Ana.

The Center welcomes more than 12,000 attendees each year, many from local parishes, schools, and more.

The 41st annual Gentlemen’s Haberdashery will take place on April 27, 2023, at the Balboa Bay Resort. For more information, please visit: https://gentlemenshaberdashery.com.

The Gentlemen’s Haberdashery was conceived in 1978 when the Sisters of the Society Devoted to the Sacred Heart of Jesus asked then-Orange County Supervisor Thomas F. Riley and his wife, Emma Jane, for support in raising funds to expand the Sisters’ Heart of Jesus Retreat Center.

Supervisor and Mrs. Riley joined with Rancho Mission Viejo Chairman and CEO Anthony R. Moiso and wife, Melinda, in 1983 to chair this annual event. With the passing of Supervisor Riley (1998) and Mrs. Riley (1999), Tony and Melinda Moiso and George and Eden O’Connell continued the legacy of leadership as the Haberdashery’s co-chairs.