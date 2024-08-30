Plant and Flower Shows Coming to Sherman Library & Gardens

Share this:

Calling all plant and flower enthusiasts! Sherman Library & Gardens will host plant and flower shows in September and October. All shows are free with garden admission.

Begonia Show & Sale: September 21 & 22

The Southern California Begonia Society will present a spectacular judged plant show and sale at Sherman Gardens. The show offers a rare opportunity to explore the many varieties of gorgeous locally grown begonias. A large selection of begonias not typically available for sale in local nurseries will be available for purchase. Sherman Gardens is home to over 130 unique varieties of begonias. Join horticulturist Amy Dolin for a tour of the Sherman begonia collection on Sunday, September 22 at 1:30 pm. Drop in, no registration needed.

Chrysanthemum Show: October 26 & 27

The Southern California Chrysanthemum Society invites the public to view and learn about mums of all classes, chrysanthemums in gardens and landscaping, and design competitions involving floral arrangers. Complimentary lectures and/or demonstrations will occur at 11:30 a.m. on show days.

All plant and flower shows are free with garden admission. Sherman Library & Gardens is open 10:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Admission is $5 for non-members and always free for members.

Sherman Library & Gardens is located at 2647 E. Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar. For more information visit https://www.thesherman.org.