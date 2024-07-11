Plant-O-Rama Plant Sale Returns to Sherman Library & Gardens July 20 and 21

Share this:

The Plant-O-Rama plant sale is coming to Sherman Library & Gardens!

This retro-event, which debuted in 1972, returns to Sherman Gardens on Saturday & Sunday, July 20 & 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The sale will feature plants and plant experts from California Native Plant Society, Los Angeles International Fern Society, Newport Harbor Orchid Society, Orange County Begonia Society, Saddleback Valley Bromeliad Society, and Southern California Carnivorous Plant Enthusiasts

Former Gardens Director, Wade Roberts, started the event in 1972 as a fundraiser for the Sherman Foundation. At the time, former Horticulture Manager John Bishop managed the nursery at the Sherman Foundation Experimental Center in Dana Point. “People always asked us if we sold plants from the garden. It seemed like the right thing to do and we had the facility to grow the plants,” recalled Bishop. “It was a very popular event. People would arrive early and wait in the parking lot until the gardens opened.” Plant-O-Rama showcased local plant societies as well as a unique variety of houseplants, tropical, hanging baskets, and succulents.

Fast forward to 2024. “The plant craze is alive and well, so we’re teaming up with local plant societies to offer our Sherman visitors a great selection of unique plants,” said Scott LaFleur, Executive Director of Sherman Library & Gardens. “Take a hint from the patrons of the original Plant-O-Rama and come early for the best selection.”

This special event supports Sherman Library & Gardens and local plant societies and is free with garden admission. Garden admission is only $5 and always free for members.

Sherman Library & Gardens is located at 2647 E. Coast Hwy. in Corona del Mar. For more info visit www.thesherman.org or call (949) 673-2261.