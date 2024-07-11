Hoag Summer Fest Food and Music Event Raises $380,000 at Newport Dunes

Share this:

Hoag Summer Fest celebrated its 36th year supporting Hoag patients with its hugely popular food and music festival at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort. This year’s event, held on Thursday, June 20, was a western-inspired fête featuring country artists Daring Greatly and Ellis Bryant.

More than 40 local restaurants and beverage partners showcased their signature drinks and culinary concepts in small bites. The sold-out event welcomed more than 1,200 guests and raised over $380,000 for the Boldly Hoag campaign, supporting increased access to care on Hoag’s Sun Family Campus in Irvine.

Burak Ozgur, M.D., a neurosurgeon and director of the Hoag Spine Institute, and his wife Iman chaired Hoag Summer Fest, which is hosted by the Hoag Hospital Foundation.

“This event is one of our favorite Hoag events and a great opportunity to engage with our philanthropic partners, patients, friends, colleagues, and neighbors. It’s a good time and makes a positive impact on the care we deliver to our community,” Dr. Ozgur said.

Generous support from presenting sponsors Woodside Credit and the Kirwan Family Foundation was instrumental to the event’s success, complete with a beautiful rustic ambiance, inspiring country music, and a silent auction. To raise awareness for Hoag’s expansion and vision for the future of health and wellness, guests received a festive Boldly Hoag-branded bandana to accessorize their western attire.

The 2024 Hoag Summer Fest restaurant and beverage partners who donated their time, talent, food, and beverage included: Ammatoli, Ambitious Ales, Argaux, Balboa Bay Resort, Bluewater Grill, Body Vodka, Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, Byblos Café, Café Sevilla, Catering by Mix Mix/Verdant, Cannery, Chaak Kitchen, Champagnes Kitchen, Colette’s Catering & Events, Descanso, Duke’s Huntington Beach, El Cholo, Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens, Five Crowns & SideDoor, Flaky Apple Pie Co., Gabbi’s Mexican Kitchen, Hi-Time Wine Cellars, Ho Sum Bistro, Honey & Hive Boards, Il Barone Ristorante, La Competencia Imports, Lido Bottle Works, Louie’s by the Bay, Mary & Dick Allen Diabetes Center Mobile Kitchen, Miss Mini Donuts, Newport Rib Company, Nomada, Oeb Breakfast Co., Oliver’s Osteria & Oliver’s Trattoria, Simply Fish, Starfish, Straub, Sunbliss Café, Sweetgreen, Ten Sushi & Cocktail Bar, TK Burgers, Urbana Mexican Gastronomy, W Café & Restaurant, and Zotovich Famiy Vineyards & Winery.

The Boldly Hoag campaign, as part of Hoag’s mission to deliver specialized care to more communities in Orange County, is helping bring new pavilions dedicated to women’s health, cancer, digestive health, and surgical innovation to the Irvine campus. Scheduled to be complete in 2026, the Sun Family Campus will feature gardens and outdoor decks for respite alongside these modern, state-of-the-art buildings to reflect Irvine’s welcoming village aesthetic.

Coupled with Hoag’s commitment to excellence and innovation in health care, the new campus is already aiding in the recruitment and retention of top talent from around the country, ensuring Hoag patients have access to the latest developments in medicine and unique wellness offerings at both Newport Beach and Irvine campuses.

For more information about supporting the Boldly Hoag campaign, visit www.boldlyhoag.org.

A complete list of sponsors and photos from the event can be found at www.hoaghospitalfoundation.org/hoagsummerfest.