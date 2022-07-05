Plant-O-Rama Sale Returns to Sherman Library & Gardens July 16 and 17

Share this:

Plants of all types, shapes and sizes will be offered for sale at the annual Plant-O-Rama plant sale that returns to Sherman Library & Gardens July 17 and 18.

Hundreds of specialty plants will be available for purchase, and experts will be available from several organizations, including:

Los Angeles International Fern Society

Newport Harbor Orchid Society

Orange County Begonia Society

Saddleback Valley Bromeliad Society

Sherman Succulent Specialist Matt Maggio

Southern California Carnivorous Plant Enthusiasts

“At Plant-O-Rama, we’re teaming up with local plant societies to offer our visitors a great selection of unique plants,” said Scott LaFleur, executive director of Sherman Library & Gardens.

New this year: Get in on the macramé trend and learn how to make a macramé hanging planter on Sunday, July 17. Two sessions will be taught by Beth Davidson from Dragonfly Studios in Orange. Seating is limited. Sign up at www.thesherman.org.

Admission to the Plant-O-Rama plant sale is included with garden admission. Garden admission is free for Members and $5 for Non-Members.

The plant sale is July 16 and 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sherman Library & Gardens is located at 2647 E. Coast Hwy. in Corona del Mar.

For more info visit www.thesherman.org or call (949) 673-2261.