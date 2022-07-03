Where to Celebrate July 4 in Newport Beach

Share this:

Newport Beach offers residents and visitors numerous events to help celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

First, the 11th Annual 4th of July is for Families Newport Peninsula Bike Parade and Festival from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The bike parade begins at 9 a.m. at West Balboa Blvd. and 36th Street, and makes its way to Channel Place Park, where the Community Festival is held starting at 9:30 a.m. Enjoy carnival games, arts & crafts, lawn games, and music. There will be food for sale. Dogs are welcome but must be on a leash. Visit https://www.newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/69802/72.

Next is the Mariners Park Independence Day Parade and Celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Commodore and Mariner’s Drive and proceeds to Mariners Park. The celebration begins at 11 a.m. and includes food trucks, live music, entertainment, eating contests, lawn games, face painting, bounce houses and other fun activities. Visit https://www.newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/69804/72.

The American Legion’s Old Glory Boat Parade returns to Newport Harbor from 1 to 3:30 p.m., while the Condor Squadron WWII North American AT-6 Coastal Flyover happens at approximately 5:35 p.m.

The Fireworks Extravaganza is at the Newport Dunes at 9 p.m., but Newport Dunes also has all-day activities available including water activities, games, live music, food trucks, and more. Visit https://www.newportbeachindy.com/newport-dunes-waterfront-resort-hosts-independence-day-on-the-back-bay-july-4/ for details.

For more information on July 4 traffic restrictions, parking, and safety, visit https://www.newportbeachca.gov/how-do-i-/learn-more-about/fourth-of-july-information.