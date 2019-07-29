Police Hosting ‘Going Away Party’ for Crime

Share this:

The Newport Beach Police Department sent out an announcement last week inviting residents to join them in celebrating National Night Out.

The event will be at Bonita Canyon Sports Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 6. The theme is “Give Crime & Drugs A Going Away Party!”

Police will provide information on crime and drug prevention, home security, child safety, the Citizens’ Police Academy, and Volunteers In Policing. Displays from CSI, SWAT, our K-9 Officers, Animal Control, Horse Mounted Unit, C.E.R.T., and more will also be set up at the event.

There will also be photo opportunities, games, balloon animals, face painting, and food. McGruff “The Crime Fighting Dog” is also scheduled to attend.

For more information, visit nbpd.org/community/crimeprevention/nno.asp