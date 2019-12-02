Police Share Holiday Safe Shopping Tips

Share this:

As the holiday season arrives this week, the busiest shopping days of the year come with it, and authorities shared some safety tips in a press release on Monday.

“While you are out and about hunting for gifts for loved ones, or even grocery shopping for your holiday recipes, remember to keep safety in mind,” police wrote in the message.

To help prevent crime at the store, never leave valuables unattended and tell a security guard or store employee if there is a bag or package sitting with nobody watching.

Always wait until asked before taking out credit card or checkbook, NBPD warns.

“An enterprising thief would love to ‘shoulder surf’ to get your account information,” police explain.

Police also recommend carrying a purse with a zipper, which should be closed and the purse held close. A wallet should be kept in the inner coat pocket or front pants pocket.

This will help deter pickpockets, according to NBPD.

“Do not buy more than you can carry,” police advised in the message. “Plan ahead by taking a friend with you or ask a store employee to help you carry your packages to the car.”

Have keys in hand when approaching your vehicle and always check the back seat and around the car before getting in, police added.

Authorities also reminded residents to hide any gifts.

“Do not leave packages visible in your car windows,” the press release reads. “Lock them in the trunk or, if possible, take them directly home.”

If small children are also shopping, make a plan beforehand in case they get separated. Select a central meeting place, police advised. Teach them how to talk to mall personnel or store security. Keep a current photo of each child on hand.

To report anything suspicious, call NBPD’s non-emergency line at (949) 644-3717.

For more information, visit nbpd.org.