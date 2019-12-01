Boys & Girls Club Reopens Eastbluff Site After $2M Remodel

Share this:

The Boys & Girls Club Newport Beach reopened recently after a $2 million renovation of its Eastbluff location that’s designed to foster an active learning and mentoring environment.

After five months of construction, Mayor Diane Dixon and other officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 23 for the new club, which primarily serves Eastbluff Elementary School and Corona Del Mar Middle School students.

The Newport Beach location has five science, technology, engineering, arts, and math labs equipped with 60 Chromebooks and 25 new iPads. The remodeled facility also has a “21st-century woodshop,” which includes 3D printers, robotics, engraving machine, greeting card maker, and interactive floor games. The basketball gym was also fully remodeled.

The project was part of the Pursuing Greatness campaign, a two-year fundraising effort by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast to invest $7.1 million in all of its club sites.

“This Pursuing Greatness campaign has enabled us to create multiple learning environments for 21st-century education and mentorship,” Club CEO Robert Santana, wrote in a prepared statement. “Thanks to the support of many people and organizations, we have successfully transformed our Club sites to accommodate the growing needs of the communities they serve. The positive impact on the youth in our service areas will last for generations to come.”

Among the supporters of the Pursuing Greatness campaign were Julia and George Argyros, Joe MacPherson Foundation, From My Heart Foundation, The Curci Family, David A. Pyle Family, Sharon D. Lund Foundation, Ueberroth Family Foundation, the O.L. Halsell Foundation, Pacific Life Foundation, Peter and Helen Maxwell, Allen and Friedmann Families, Frank and Shannon Tucker, Mike and Charlene Immell, The McBeth Foundation, The Gooding-Barry Family, David and Robyn Stauffer, Judy and Dave Threshie, and more.

For more information, visit boysandgirlsclub.com.