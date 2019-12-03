Local Hardware Store Launches Letters to Santa Program

Share this:

Newport Beach kids and parents can head to their local hardware store to send off their letters to old Saint Nick, thanks to the business’ annual holiday program.

Crown Ace Hardware, a family owned and operated chain of 20 stores, including three stores in Newport Beach, has launched its 8th Annual Letters to Santa campaign, officials announced in a Nov. 19 press release.

Those who drop their letter in the Crown Ace in-store mailbox before Dec. 8 will get a special response direct from the North Pole, the message confirms.

To earn “Certified Santa’s Helper” status, all associates at Crown Ace Hardware work together to build a holiday themed mailbox dubbed the “North Pole Express,” and kids coming into the stores with their parents for the past eight years can’t help but take advantage of it.

“Last year we wrote Letters from Santa back to nearly 1,000 children who dropped their letters off in our stores,” Crown Marketing Manager Skip Snead said in a prepared statement. “It’s our feel-good marketing campaign of the year and has always been a giant success.”

The store that started in Corona del Mar in 1949 launched its Letters to Santa Program in 2012 and has since helped thousands of children receive letters back from Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

The in-store program is “designed to focus on the customer experience at the store level,” officials explained. It’s meant to ensure the company’s promise of “being the most helpful hardware stores on the planet” and during the holiday season, that means making sure children of all ages can write and send their very own Letters to Santa.

“At Crown, we’ve worked hard to earn our customers’ loyalty for the past 70 years by providing a more personal kind of helpful,” Crown Ace President Mark Schulein said in a prepared statement. “Becoming Santa’s Helper 101 Certified is something that can only be determined by those we serve — our customers – and this program is a reflection of the Ace brand promise of being the most helpful hardware stores on the planet.”

For more information, or to write Santa a letter, visit a nearby Crown Ace Hardware.

For more information, visit crownace.com.