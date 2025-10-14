Popular 608 Dahlia Restaurant at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar Bids Farewell October 26

Chef Jessica Roy, one of the most creative chefs in Orange County who has been at the helm of 608 Dahlia Restaurant at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar for four years, has announced that her restaurant will be closing this month. Her last lunch service will be on Sunday, Oct. 26.

This is the statement Chef Roy sent to her loyal patrons:

“It has been an incredible honor to share our garden-to-table dining experience with the beautiful city of Newport Beach and the Corona del Mar community over the past four years. From the very beginning, 608 Dahlia was inspired by its unique setting among the blooming flower streets of Corona del Mar and the lush gardens that surrounded us. This chapter has been one of growth, creativity, and unforgettable memories.

As the seasons change, so too does our journey. Our lease at Sherman Library & Gardens will conclude on October 26, and while this means we will be closing our beloved 608 Dahlia location, it is far from goodbye. I am thrilled to share that we will be opening a new restaurant space just up the road in Sunset Beach, where we will continue to evolve and expand on our California garden-to-table cuisine. This new location will not only feature the dishes and flavors you’ve come to love but will also serve as a welcoming community gathering space for occasions, events, and culinary celebrations.”

Chef Roy concluded by stating “I invite you to visit us in the coming weeks to celebrate this final season at 608 Dahlia. This fall, we gather with deep gratitude for the unwavering support of our guests, partners, and community, who have made this journey so meaningful. Thank you for being part of our story — we look forward to welcoming you to our new home soon.”

Chef Roy’s new restaurant is said to be a stand-alone space that will expand her garden-to-table philosophy while offering greater creative freedom—and hopefully an expanded menu serving both lunch and dinner.

Chef Roy worked with Chef Pascal Olhats at Sherman Library & Gardens at his Café Jardin restaurant. When Chef Olhats retired in 2021, Chef Roy took over and renamed the restaurant Cultivar and later assumed the name 608 Dahila—the actual address of the restaurant, although to access the restaurant you need to enter through the Sherman Gardens entrance.

I have been a fan of hers ever since enjoying her cuisine when she was at the Renaissance Hotel in Newport Beach. I was also honored to sit at her table for a Table for Ten charity culinary event. Her menu that night was incredible and her culinary skills dazzling. Oh—and she also was the winner of Guy’s Grocery Games on the Food Network, picking up $20,000 in prize money.

My favorite memory of Chef Roy Chef came two years ago in October 2023. Normally open only for lunch, Chef Jessica also curates special event menus. With that in mind, I hired her to cater my birthday celebration for 10 guests. She concocted a perfect five-course menu that I paired with wines from my collection.

We started with Chef Roy’s signature gruyere and chive biscuits with whipped rosemary butter, paired with assorted champagnes. That was followed by a fall harvest salad with poached pear, fresh fig, candied walnuts, watercress, baked goat cheese, honey drizzle, and picked garden herbs, paired with Foxen 2019 Chardonnay from Santa Ynez.

The third course was wild mushroom risotto with crispy wild herbs, seared jumbo scallop, black winter truffle cream and toasted parmesan gremolata, paired with Babcock 2018 Pinot Noir from the Central Coast. The fourth course was braised short rib with browned butter sweet potato silk, petite fall vegetables and red wine reduction, paired with Tobin James 2016 Silver Reserve Zinfandel from Paso Robles.

I love carrot cake, so Chef Roy concocted a decadent homemade carrot cake (yes, she bakes too) with whipped cream cheese frosting for our dessert course, paired with Babcock 2018 Ultra Late Harvest Viognier.

I am looking forward to checking out her new restaurant once it opens—and of course dining at her 608 Dahlia Restaurant one last time before it closes.

Visit https://608dahlia.com and make a reservation for one last lovely, luscious lunch.