43rd Annual Gentlemen’s Haberdashery at Balboa Bay Resort Raises $700K for Charity

The Gentlemen’s Haberdashery, one of Orange County’s longest running fundraisers and events, raised a record-breaking $700,000 on Thursday, Oct. 2 at the Balboa Bay Resort.

Nearly 400 community members and philanthropic leaders attended the event, where Orange County’s most prominent executives and leaders took to the runway in a full range of menswear to support the Heart of Jesus Retreat Center in Santa Ana.

“The Gentlemen’s Haberdashery is a great reminder that when people come together with a purpose, we create a legacy of hope for generations to come,” said Sister Paula Sawhill, of the Sisters of the Society Devoted to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. “We are continually uplifted by the generosity and faith of our community and deeply thankful for the ongoing support that enables us to continue serving our community.”

The Heart of Jesus Retreat Center is owned and operated by the Sisters of the Society Devoted to the Sacred Heart to provide religious formation and avenues of faith development for children, youth, adults and families.

The facility includes a beautiful and spacious chapel, conference rooms for 10 to 250, a recreation area with basketball and volleyball courts, indoor/outdoor dining, kitchens, a gift shop and parking.

The event placed special emphasis on Antonio Cagnolo, owner of Antonello Ristorante, who has participated in the fashion show for the last 43 years.

“Walking in this fashion show for more than four decades has become a tradition I look forward to every year,” said Antonio. “Each year brings new memories, and I’m proud to have been part of it since the very beginning.”

Every attendee helped to support thousands of children and individuals served by the Heart of Jesus Retreat Center. As a gesture of gratitude, the children shared a song of thanks and presented each guest with a handmade ‘Thank You’ card.

“It’s moments like receiving a handmade Thank You card or hearing the children’s song of gratitude that remind us why the Heart of Jesus Retreat Center is so special. Its impact touches the lives of many throughout the community, and we are grateful for the generosity of all those who attended the event this year,” said Tony Moiso, Honorary Co-Chair of the Gentlemen’s Haberdashery and Chairman and CEO of Rancho Mission Viejo.

For more information, please visit: https://gentlemenshaberdashery.com.

The Gentlemen’s Haberdashery was conceived in 1978 when the Sisters of the Society Devoted to the Sacred Heart asked then-Orange County Supervisor Thomas F. Riley and his wife, Emma Jane, for support in raising funds to expand the Sisters’ Heart of Jesus Retreat Center. Supervisor and Mrs. Riley joined with Rancho Mission Viejo President and CEO Anthony R. Moiso and wife, Melinda, in 1983 to chair this annual event. With the passing of Supervisor Riley (1998) and Mrs. Riley (1999), Tony and Melinda Moiso and George and Eden O’Connell continued the legacy of leadership as the Haberdashery’s co-chairs.