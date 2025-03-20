Radiant Futures Mardi Gras Annual Ball Set for April 26 at The Pacific Club in Newport Beach

Nonprofit organization Radiant Futures, formerly Women’s Transitional Living Center, Inc. (WTLC), invites guests to its vibrant Mardi Gras fundraiser, where the spirit of New Orleans comes alive as they step into a world where the extraordinary reigns, dreams soar higher than the beads, and together, a safer, brighter communities will be built for all.

Set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 26 at The Pacific Club in Newport Beach, the ball promises dazzling live performances, enchanting auction treasures, a gourmet dinner, and refreshing libations, all served up amid a celebration of unity and hope.

“We promise an extraordinary evening of fun and good cheer as we raise funds to create a safer and healthier world for all survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking,” Radiant Futures Chief Executive Officer Mark Lee said. “We thank our generous sponsors and donors without whom the event would not be possible.”

Lee said Radiant Futures’ mission is to use survivor-driven, trauma-informed practices to build a safer community by providing crisis help, including a 24-hour bilingual helpline, plus comprehensive services for all survivors, and education to help prevent domestic violence and trafficking.

Funds raised will help support the organization’s programs, ensuring all survivors have access to recovery services such as counseling, legal advocacy, and case management.

Each year, Radiant Futures provides transformative programs that touch more than 1,800 lives and inspires more than 2,500 people through outreach and education.

Sponsorships opportunities are still available for the Mardi Gras Ball. To receive full benefits, sponsorships need to be received by April 4, 2025. Please contact Lana Erlanson at (714) 992-1939 x137 or LErlanson@radiantfutures.org.

For more information about Radiant Futures, visit www.radiantfutures.org.

Radiant Futures is a non-profit organization dedicated to building a safer community by providing crisis support, services for all survivors, and education to prevent domestic violence and trafficking. Radiant Futures has served over 200,000 people since its founding in 1976.