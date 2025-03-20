Philharmonic Society of Orange County’s Ball Celebrates Vienna Philharmonic Residency

The Philharmonic Society of Orange County celebrated the launch of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra residency with a memorable Philharmonic Ball on Sunday, March 9, at The Westin South Coast Plaza.

The elegant event raised funds in support of the Philharmonic Society’s artistic and youth music education

The spectacular evening was made possible through the vision and generosity of honorary chairs and residency sponsors Maria Manetti Shrem and Elizabeth Segerstrom, along with event chairs Donna L. Kendall, Debra Gunn Downing, and Jane Fujishige Yada.

Additional support for Vienna Philharmonic’s residency in Orange County was provided by the Donna L. Kendall Foundation and the Shanbrom Family Foundation. The Philharmonic Society also recognized Britt Meyer and Sandy Segerstrom Daniels for their major support of the Philharmonic Ball.

Event Committee members included John W. Benecke, Lauren Claus, Jean Felder, Margaret Gates, and Kari Kerr.

The Vienna Philharmonic’s California tour brought the orchestra and conductor Yannick Nézet- Séguin to the West Coast for an exclusive residency and performances.

The tour began in Northern California with three concerts hosted by Cal Performances at Zellerbach Hall (March 5-7, 2025) and concluded in Orange County with two performances presented by the Philharmonic Society of Orange County at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall (March 9-11, 2025).

The festivities began in the afternoon with a floral-lined, red-carpet entrance leading guests to the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, where they enjoyed a performance by the Vienna Philharmonic under the baton of Grammy Award-winning conductor Yannick Nézet- Séguin.

Audiences in the sold-out concert hall heard Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 featuring pianist Yefim Bronfman, followed by Richard Strauss’ monumental tone poem Ein Heldenleben (A Hero’s Life), Op. 40. For encores, Bronfman offered “Poissons d’or” (Golden fish) from Debussy’s Images, Book II, while the orchestra delighted the enthusiastic audience with Johann Strauss’ waltz medley “Rosen aus dem Süden” (“Roses from the South”), Op. 388.

Immediately following the concert, guests walked over to The Westin, where they were greeted by the delicate sounds of a string quartet from the Philharmonic Society’s Orange County Youth Symphony.

The cocktail reception was a visual and sensory delight. The space was transformed with exquisite decor: a stunning display of crystal chandeliers twinkled overhead, and the entire hallway and foyer were enveloped in gold velvet, creating a warm, intimate and luxurious atmosphere. Artwork panels of the Musikverein, Vienna’s iconic concert hall, lined the walls, showcasing the grandeur of the Golden Hall with its neoclassical design and gilded accents.

Guests mingled, enjoying tray-passed tuna tartar, risotto crisp, and fromage au miel while sipping on wine, champagne, and cocktails. An elaborate floral ice luge, over six feet wide, added a whimsical touch to the evening. A chocolate-tasting station sponsored by Läderach offered guests delicious varieties of their signature FrischSchoggi to indulge in. At the end of the night, each guest was gifted with a box of Läderach chocolates to take home.

Herald trumpeters signaled the opening of the ballroom doors. The ballroom, its perimeter lined with gold velvet and adorned with six sparkling chandeliers, was transformed into a sophisticated garden setting inspired by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt, with vibrant hues and exquisite floral arrangements.

From one of the ballroom’s golden stages, the Orange County Youth Symphony played a festive polka as guests took their seats. The orchestra then transitioned to Johann Strauss II’s famous “The Blue Danube” waltz, at which point dancers from the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School at Segerstrom Center for the Arts took to the dance floor located in the center of the ballroom.

From the main stage, Elaine Neuss (Chair/CEO of the Philharmonic Society) welcomed guests and introduced Yefim Bronfman to the stage for an intimate performance of a Rachmaninoff prelude, which he dedicated to Maria Manetti Shrem and Elizabeth Segerstrom.

Philharmonic Society President and Artistic Director, Tommy Phillips, then introduced Yannick Nézet-Séguin who gave remarks on the importance of supporting music and the arts. To honor her support of the Vienna Philharmonic’s tour, Maestro Nézet-Séguin gifted Elizabeth Segerstrom with his afternoon concert’s baton.

The three-course dinner began with a Wild Arugula Salad, comprised of arugula, endive, fennel, citrus, whipped goat cheese, and shallot vinaigrette. For the main course, guests savored a Dinner Duet of beef tenderloin with truffle jus and Chilean sea bass with marinated peppers, accompanied by potato gratin and New Zealand spinach. Dinner concluded with Austria’s famous Sacher Torte Classique, a rich chocolate cake with apricot jam and Chantilly cream.

Shortly after the main course, Tommy Philips returned to the stage to present the inaugural California Performing Arts Visionary Award to Maria Manetti Shrem and Elizabeth Segerstrom, recognizing their exceptional contributions to arts philanthropy.

The California Performing Arts Visionary Award honors individuals whose extraordinary dedication, generosity, and leadership have transformed the cultural landscape. Maria Manetti Shrem and Elizabeth Segerstrom were recognized for their extraordinary vision and support, particularly their underwriting of the Vienna Philharmonic tour, a landmark initiative that brought the world-renowned orchestra to both Orange County and Berkeley, enriching both communities with world-class music.

Their philanthropic efforts have strengthened the Philharmonic Society’s mission and elevated access to artistic excellence, leaving a lasting legacy that inspires future generations.

Phillips then revealed a surprise from Mrs. Segerstrom to Mrs. Shrem, an avid opera enthusiast: a surprise excerpt performance from Los Angeles Opera’s latest production of Mozart’s “Così fan tutte.” The performers were introduced by LA Opera President and CEO Christopher Koelsch: world- renowned baritone Rod Gilfry in the role of Don Alfonso, soprano Erica Petrocelli (an alumna of LA Opera’s Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist Program) as Fiordiligi, and Tunisian-Canadian mezzo-soprano Rihab Chaieb as Dorabella. Together, these celebrated singers delivered a stunning tribute.

After a successful live auction and Fund a Need, Claire Demland – a member of the Orange County Youth Symphony and a student at Los Alamitos High School – was introduced and shared the impact of her school receiving a recent Strike Up the Band grant from the Philharmonic Society.

Claire described the challenging situation before the grant, which mirrors the struggles faced by many schools: a lack of playable instruments, with students sharing instruments and unable to take them home for practice. Her heartfelt testimony deeply resonated with many guests, who responded by submitting pledge cards to support the program and were gifted long-stemmed roses in appreciation.

The evening festivities concluded with dancing accompanied by music provided by the Chris Norton Band.

Among the 240 attendees of the Philharmonic Ball: Honorary Committee members Hung Fan and Michael Feldman, Elizabeth Henry, Dee and Larry Higby, Whitney and Jerry Mandel, Elaine and Carl Neuss, Patricia and William Podlich, Gail and Robert Sebring, Deirdre and Douglas Smith, and Connie and Peter Spenuzza.

Founded in 1954 as Orange County’s first music organization, the Philharmonic Society of Orange County presents national and international performances of the highest quality and provides dynamic and innovative music education programs for individuals of all ages to enhance the lives of Orange County audiences through music.

Since its inception, the Philharmonic Society has evolved and grown with the county’s changing landscape, presenting artists and orchestras who set the standard for artistic achievement from Itzhak Perlman, Gustavo Dudamel, Yo-Yo Ma, and Renée Fleming to the Berlin Philharmonic, Vienna Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and many others.

In addition, the Philharmonic Society celebrates multi-disciplinary performances under its Eclectic Orange brand and embraces music from a wide range of countries with its World Music performances. Its celebrated family concerts introduce children to classical music with creative and inspiring performances, instilling music appreciation for future generations.

The Philharmonic Society’s nationally recognized Youth Music Education Programs, offered free of charge, engage more than 100,000 students annually through curriculum-based music education programs.

Visit https://www.philharmonicsociety.org.