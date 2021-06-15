Real Estate Brokerage eHomes Opens Newport Beach Office

Share this:

Residential real estate brokerage eHomes has opened its new eHomes Orange County headquarters at 4121 Westerly Pl. , Suite 105, in Newport Beach.

The brokerage entered the Orange County market in August 2020 with just four agents operating from its first office in Costa Mesa, and has since grown to 100+ agents and has represented more than 254 sides totaling $194M in volume year to date.

The Orange County team is on pace to represent 600+ sides totaling $500M+ in volume this year.

“It’s unbelievable how far our Orange County team has come in the past 10 months,” said Chris Giannos, Growth Partner at eHomes and head of the Orange County operation. “We’ve grown from four to 100+ agents, and we’re on an incredible trajectory towards further growth in this market. The launch of our Newport Beach office is just the beginning for this team in Orange County.”

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, eHomes teams across Orange and San Bernardino/Los Angeles counties have achieved 800+ sales in the past 12 months alone, for a total of $411M. The eHomes team is the most reviewed on Zillow in California with 1.4k+ reviews, and is the highest-rated team on Zillow in all of Southern California.

The eHomes team is rapidly growing across Southern California, and is actively searching for agents to join their team and expand their market share in the coastal and inland Orange County markets. For more information, contact Chris Giannos at [email protected] or visit www.ehomesteam.com.