Pacific Wine + Food Classic Returns to Newport Dunes Oct 23-24

Ready to enjoy food and wine in a seaside setting?

With the reopening of California comes the return of food and wine festivals. Leading the way is the Pacific Wine + Food Festival, which brings its impressive lineup of restaurants, chefs and wineries back to Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort on Saturday, October 23 and Sunday, October 24.

The event is being reimagined this year as a “boutique-style invitational” gathering.

“We are thrilled to once again spotlight our incredible local chefs while giving our guests the sensory experience they were missing over the past year,” said Pamela Waitt, President of the OC Restaurant Association and founder of Pacific Wine + Food Classic. “With this year’s thoughtfully curated format, every single guest attending will experience the VIP preferential treatment. You won’t want to miss out on this beachside affair.”

More than 30 restaurants and chefs are participating this year, including many of my favorites: Brian Huskey of Tackle Box, David Shofner of Fable & Spirit (and Golden Foodie Awards “Best New Restaurant 2019”0, Elyssa Fournier of Mixed Bakery (and Golden Foodie Awards “Pastry Chef of the Year 2017”), Leo Razo of Villa Roma and Cambalache, Linda Johnson of Filomena’s Italian Kitchen and Food Network’s “Restaurant: Impossible,” Paige Riordan of Scarlet Kitchen & Lounge, Rich Mead of Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens (and Golden Foodie Awards “Chef of the Year 2017”), Rob Wilson of Glasspar, Shachi Mehra of Adya (and Food Network’s “Chopped” winner).

Among the many highlights of the Pacific Wine + Food Classic: the return of Chef Razo’s amazing giant paella from Villa Roma and Cambalache, an oyster bar courtesy of Glasspar with caviar from The Caviar Co., Central Mexican street-inspired cuisine from Descanso, and desserts from Miss Mini Donuts and Mixed Bakery.

The Pacific Wine + Food Classic takes place at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort, 1131 Back Bay Dr. in Newport Beach.

Early Bird tickets are $230 and available through June 20, then they go up to $250 through August 21. All guests are VIPs for this year’s event. No general admission tickets are available. The event is limited to guests ages 21 and over. Net proceeds for The Pacific Wine + Food Classic benefit the Golden Rule Charity.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.pacificwineandfood.com.

Sponsors of the Pacific Wine + Food Classic include Porsche, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, Los Angeles Times, Orange Coast Magazine, The ACE Agency, KFI AM 640, OCFoodies.com, TacoTuesday.com, Melissa’s Produce, Celebrity Cruises, Lillet, Maker’s Mark, Casamigos, Cruzan, Licor 43, Area51, GoVino, LA & SF Specialty, OC Baking Company, Arctic Glacier, Brandt Beef, Copper Cane, Bernardus, Gerard Bertrand, Deutsch, Delicato, Hi-Time Wine Cellars, The Caviar Co., and Stella Beer.