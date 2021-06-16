Davey’s Locker & Newport Landing Boats Spot Rare Blue Whales

Share this:

There She Blows—Blue!

That might have been they excited cries of those passengers lucky enough to be on a Davey’s Locker & Newport Landing Whale Watching cruise on Monday, June 14.

Ccrew members aboard the Newport Beach whale watching boats spotted two giant blue whales swimming and feeding just off the coast.

According to Jessica Roame, the education manager for Davey’s Locker & Newport Landing Whale Watching, blue whales are the largest animal to have ever lived on our planet.

“We’re very lucky in Newport Beach to have a consistent summer migration of blue whales to Orange County, as there are only estimated to be about 2,000 blue whales in the Pacific Ocean, and globally about 11,000,” said Roame. “When the conditions are right, and the krill (small shrimplike planktonic crustaceans) is abundant off our coast, the blue whales will arrive each summer.”

Roame said the two blue whales were seen on two consistent whale watching trips into the late afternoon Monday, separated from each other by about one mile.

“As they lifted their massive 25 ft wide flukes to dive, they would hold their breath for about 10 minutes as they searched for food in the area,” she said. “We don’t know how long these two giants will stick around, but it’s definitely a good sign that more blue whales may make their way to Newport this summer.”

Davey’s Locker & Newport Landing Whale Watching tours depart daily from Newport Beach. They have various size vessels from larger passenger vessels to smaller 6-15 passenger zodiac tours.

On the tours, passengers may see anything from different types of whales to a variety of dolphins and other sea creatures.

To learn more or to schedule a tour, visit https://newportwhales.com.