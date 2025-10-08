Reel Discoveries: Hidden Gems and Must-Sees at the Newport Beach Film Festival

With over 300 films (many of them short subjects) in the 2025 Newport Beach Film Festival, it’s impossible to watch them all over the eight days of the Festival which runs October 16-23. Here are a few that stand out.

“Theater is Dead” is billed as a darkly comic suspense thriller that follows bright-eyed engineering student Willow as she’s seduced by the world of theater. When a visiting, renowned director arrives to stage the inaugural production at her island’s brand-new theater, she auditions on a whim and lands the lead. But as rehearsals intensify and cast members begin to act strangely, she discovers the production is more ritual than play, and opening night may demand a real sacrifice. Blending sharp humor with dark supernatural forces, the film captures the chaos of theater and the evil that can thrive beneath the spotlight.

“Theater is Dead” is written, directed, and produced by Katherine Dudas; written and produced by Decker Sadowski, Olivia Blue and Madison Lawlor; and produced by Jacob Nichols, Shane West and Juan Mas in association with Zach Mann of Halfway Crooks Entertainment.

According to press information, “Theater is Dead” was shot on location on Vashon Island, Washington, with the team discovering the small, rainy island when their previous feature “Juniper” played the Vashon Island Film Festival in 2022. They felt its familiarity and quaintness could become confining and threatening, like being trapped in a cage, and the horror genre was the perfect vehicle to explore such themes.

“We fell in love with the beauty of Vashon and its incredibly kind artistic community,” said Decker Sadowski. “Being able to shoot at the Vashon Center of the Arts was a dream that brings audiences into the reality of theatrical performances.”

“We came together as a group of female writers, sharing our own horror stories from the industry and wanting to take back our power through making this film,” adds Katherine Dudas. “At first, we saw it as a straight horror but found that adding a comedic lens was the best way to tell this story in the most captivating and cathartic way possible. Both genres rely on buildup and release, and together they gave us the best tools to tell this important story about an artist’s journey.”

Dudas will be on-hand to present the film's Orange County Premiere at The Newport Beach Film Festival on October 17 and 20 with select cast and crew in attendance.

“Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off” features the multi-talented Elizabeth Guest, who wrote, directed and produced the film. She also stars as love-addict Lydia, who meets steady and reliable boyfriend Tim (Andrew Leeds) and feels she is ﬁnally ready to settle down. But when Tim surprises her with a storybook proposal, she falls into her old ways, setting the storybook on ﬁre and retreating back to Los Angeles and away from Tim.

Heartbroken, Lydia moves in with her parents (yes, all four of them) and tries to pick herself up, but ﬁnds bad choices around every corner. To hopefully stop the spiraling, her parents throw a New Year’s Eve bash with every eligible bachelor they know. Wooed by everyone at the party, Lydia ﬁnds Tim has one more surprise in store.

According to Guest’s director’s statement, “Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off’’ is based on her web series “Guest Appearances.”

“Both the ﬁlm and series were inspired by my real-life dating escapades,” states Guest. “I experienced in my early 20s a tremendous amount of anxiety around dating. The potential of getting hurt, the potential of hurting someone else, it was all too much. And instead of putting the brakes on it all I cranked up the volume and sped up and up and up until I was so overwhelmed that I had to write about it. They say tragedy plus time equals comedy. In my case it was tragedy plus writing. I didn’t need more time for my life to be funny I needed to make it funny by writing it. And the more I wrote about those initial feelings and experiences the funnier they became.”

The film screens on Saturday, Oct. 18.

"A Quiet Love" has its U.S. premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival. Recently honored at Cannes with the Global Production Award for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, "A Quiet Love" tells the real-life stories of three deaf couples through Irish Sign Language. The film is Ireland's first feature made in Irish Sign Language, created by a deaf and hearing production team. It's billed as a cinematic celebration of resilience, connection, and enduring love with an immersive soundscape. More than two dozen members of the deaf community were employed during the production of the film. The film will screen on Monday, Oct. 20, followed by a Q&A with Producers Anne Heffernan and Seán Herlihy in English and American Sign Language, supported by Culture Ireland.

Cinema on Cinema

Three films in this year’s Festival are part of a subgenre dubbed Cinema on Cinema, and focus on actor-director Charlie Chaplin, director William Wyler, and actor Charles Grodin.

“Chaplin: Spirit of the Tramp” is the feature debut from Carmen Chaplin, granddaughter of Chalie Chaplin. In this documentary, Chaplin’s family embarks on a revealing journey into the Gypsy heritage that inspired the creation of his infamous and beloved character The Tramp. The film includes exclusive interviews and access to the Chaplin estate, thanks to the participation of the Chaplin Office, the Chaplin family, and MK2 Films. The movie explores Chaplin’s Romany heritage and includes intimate interviews with Michael Chaplin, Geraldine Chaplin, Christopher Chaplin, Victoria Chaplin, Jane Chaplin, Uma Bhalla Chaplin, Johnny Depp and Claire Bloom, as well as film extracts, home movies and contributions from renowned contemporary Roma artists.

The film screens on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 4 pm.

"Charles Grodin: Rebel With a Cause" documents the last 20 years of his life fighting to get wrongly convicted people (most of whom were mothers of color with young children) out of prison. The film includes interviews with Robert De Niro, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Elaine May, Carol Burnett, Alan Arkin, Paul Simon, Art Garfunkel, Ellen Burstyn, Lewis Black, Marlo Thomas, Marc Maron, Richard Kind, and Jon Lovitz, plus several of the women whom Mr. Grodin got out of prison. The film screens Saturday, Oct. 18 and Monday, Oct. 20.

"William Wyler, Willie Forty Takes" is a fascinating look at filmmaker William Wyler, the man who helmed "Roman Holiday" and "Ben Hur" and is the all-time record-holder of Best Director Oscar nominations with 12, including three wins. Born in an Alsace annexed by Germany, he never forgot his origins, and during the war joined the American army to fight the Nazi regime. Beyond the evocation of an extraordinary career, this film is a portrait rich in unpublished documents of a man who always fought for freedom. It screens Sunday, Oct. 19.

Locals Only

"Sin City: Newport Beach" is based on the book "Bawdy Balboa" by Judge Robert Gardner. The film allegedly transports viewers to the 1920s and 30s, when Newport Beach was a raucous seaside playground fueled by illegal booze, gambling, and scandalous nightlife. Through the stories of a dance hall, a brothel, a formidable madame, and two larger-than-life Dukes, the film reveals how the once boisterous honky-tonk town transformed Newport Beach into the world-class luxury destination we know today. The film screens on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

"Harbour Chronicles: Shaping a Legacy" follows local icon, Rich Harbour as he builds a legacy in the town he loves, complete with characters that helped define his passion for surfing and the brand that became Harbour Surfboards. The story takes place in the coastal town of Seal Beach. As the town evolves, so do the people in it. The film screens on Sunday, Oct. 19 and Monday, Oct. 20.

"The OC Effect: Surf-Skate Business Evolution" charts the surf and skate culture's rise from rebellious Orange County roots to a global, billion-dollar industry. Through rare footage and insider voices, it asks whether the culture's authentic spirit can endure corporate takeovers, globalization, and shifting values as a new generation drives sustainability and innovation. "The OC Effect" has three screenings: Friday, Oct. 17, Tuesday, Oct. 21, Wednesday, Oct. 22.

Fashion Series (Part of Style Week OC)

"Thom Browne: The Man Who Tailors Dreams" is a profile of fashion designer Thom Browne, who stands apart with his theatrical runway shows, dramatic ready-to-wear creations, and eye-popping originality. From his headquarters in New York City's Fashion District, Browne recounts his early breaks in the fashion world, how his work garnered support from celebrity fans such as Michelle Obama, Billie Eilish, Zendaya, Lebron James and Anna Wintour, and how his reconceptualization of the classic men's business suit became his signature achievement. Highlights from Browne's personal archives showcase the years of growing wit, edge, and mastery, all the while contrasted with Browne's humble, gently welcoming persona. The film screens on Sunday, Oct. 19 and Tuesday, Oct. 21.

"Akris: Fashion With a Heritage" traces the Kriemler family's legacy from founder Alice Kriemler-Schoch to her successors Max and Ute, and on to today's leaders, who continue to shape the future of AKRIS with great respect and responsibility for the company, the past and the people who made it work so successfully. The film screens on Saturday, Oct. 18.

Culinary Spotlight

"Raoul's, A New York Story" is a unique look at one of New York City's most iconic restaurants: Raoul's Restaurant, an unassuming cozy spot on Prince Street that's been a French bistro mainstay for the last fifty years. Opened in 1975 by two brothers from Alsace, France, their goal was to bring affordable French cooking to New York for a short time while the eldest brother, Serge Raoul, took a break from his filmmaking career. It's a story about a filmmaker turned accidental restaurateur who is making a documentary about his father who is a filmmaker turned accidental restaurateur. The film screens Saturday, Oct. 18.

"Sicilia" is billed as a love story and a character-driven documentary that explores the heart and soul of Sicily and why anyone who goes here falls in love with this island. Told through the lives of local artisans — from fishermen and chefs to winemakers, chocolate makers, artists, and harvesters — the film captures the island's deep-rooted traditions, layered history, and vibrant cultural identity. As ancient landscapes meet modern rhythms, Sicilia becomes more than just a place; it becomes a story of resilience, passion, and the timeless spirit of a people whose way of life is both a reflection of the past and a celebration of the present. The film screens Friday, Oct. 17 and Sunday, Oct. 19.