Rep. Harley Rouda to Hold Town Hall

Rep. Harley Rouda (D-Laguna Beach) will hold a town hall to hear from constituents on Sept. 3 at the Aliso Viejo Public Library.

During the town hall, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m., Rouda will also update constituents on what he’s worked on during his first six months as representative of the 48th Congressional District, which covers Newport Beach.

“One of my most important responsibilities as a representative is to be available and accessible to my constituents – not only by responding to the letters they send and their phone calls to my office, but in person,” Rouda said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to having the opportunity to do exactly that next Tuesday.”

In November 2018, Rouda claimed a stunning victory over the 15-term incumbent Dana Rohrabacher in a district that was a Republican stronghold for decades. He faces a well-funded rival, Second District Supervisor Michelle Steel, who is also competing fellow Republicans Brian Burley and Caleb Sturges.

For more information, visit rouda.house.gov/events/six-months-office-town-hall