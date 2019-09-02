80s Fashion, Fun at Wellness Week’s Throwback Aerobics Class

Share this:

Newport Beach Wellness Week ended on a high note last week with a number of patrons partaking in a citywide menu of fun fitness activities, holistic hotel packages, healthy eats, and restoring spa services.

As the week came to a close on Thursday, visitors created their own “self-care sanctuary” with a number of diverse offerings during Wellness Week.

“Last year during our inaugural Newport Beach Wellness Week, our hotels saw a 22 percent increase in hotel rates from the previous year, which is typically a very slow period,” NB & Co. President and CEO Gary Sherwin said in an email. “With this year’s incredible response from our local partners and the tremendous wellness offers they created combined with the overwhelming 100-plus person turnout at our 80s themed aerobic kick-off event at Fashion Island, we are anticipating even greater business and results for Newport Beach hotels, restaurants and retail this year.”

These preliminary results are already driving discussions of expanding Wellness Week into a longer promotion for future years, he added.

A kickoff event held Aug. 22, the day before the week officially started, included a “Throwback Thursday” aerobics class at Fashion Island with Newport Peach owner Nicole Kniss. Participants were asked to come dressed in their 80s best for the workout.

The retro exercise and fun was followed by a reception and happy hour at 59th & Lex.

