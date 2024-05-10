Residential Burglaries in Pelican Hill and Pelican Crest Communities

Share this:

A residential burglary recently occurred in the Pelican Crest II Community between approximately 11 a.m. on April 25 and 5 p.m. on May 1.

While the victims were away, an unknown suspect accessed the backyard of the property and used a patio table to climb to a second story balcony. From the balcony, the suspect shattered a rear glass door pane and crawled inside to get into a guest bedroom. The suspect rummaged through a closet, and then left the room through the broken glass door.

The suspect also used the barbeque to climb to another second story balcony on the other side of the backyard. The suspect again shattered a rear glass door pane and crawled into the master bedroom. Inside, the suspect rummaged through a dresser, pried open a closet door, ransacked the closet, forcibly removed the safe from a wall then used power tools to partially open the back of the safe.

The suspect fled the scene through the same shattered glass door pane used to enter the master bedroom. Loss was unnamed amount of currency. No information on the suspect is available.

A separate residential burglary recently occurred in the Pelican Hill Community around 10 p.m. on April 27. While the house was unoccupied, an unknown suspect accessed the backyard of the property and used a rock to shatter a first floor glass door leading to the living room.

Inside, the suspect rummaged through drawers in various pieces of furniture in the living room, laundry room, office, master bedroom, master bathroom, master closet and guest bedroom. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction. The burglary was discovered and reported the police on April 30.

The Newport Beach Police Department advises that if you see suspicious activity within your neighborhood (especially at a home where you know your neighbors are on vacation, have gone out for the evening, or their home is for sale), please call the Newport Beach Police Department immediately at (949) 644-3717.