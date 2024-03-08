Residential Burglaries in Pelican Ridge and Broadmoor Sea View Communities

Share this:

According to the Newport Beach Police Department, residential burglaries recently occurred on Kingsport Drive in the Pelican Ridge community and on Yacht Colinia in the Broadmoor Sea View community.

Sometime between February 28 and March 6 in the Pelican Ridge community while the victim was away, an unknown suspect accessed the backyard of the property and stacked patio chairs on a table to reach a second story window.

The suspect shattered the window to get inside. Once inside, the suspect ransacked the master closet. The suspect also located a safe in the home and pried it open before fleeing the scene. The loss is unknown at this time. No suspect information is available.

Around 9 p.m. on February 28 in the Pelican Ridge community while the victim was away, two unknown suspects accessed the backyard of the property from the hillside behind the home.

The suspects shattered a rear sliding glass door to get inside. Once inside, the suspects rummaged through drawers in the master bedroom before fleeing the scene. The burglary was discovered and reported to police the next morning. The loss is unknown at this time. Suspect info: Two subjects wearing dark clothing, hoodies, and masks. One carried a backpack.

If you see suspicious activity within your neighborhood (especially at a home where you know your neighbors are on vacation, have gone out for the evening, or their home is for sale), please call the Newport Beach Police Department immediately at (949) 644-3717.

HOME SECURITY TIPS FROM NBPD

Always lock your doors and windows when leaving, even if for only a few minutes. Second story windows and doors should be secured as if they were on the first story.

Use timers on indoor lamps to give the appearance that you are home. If you’re going out for the evening, leave a television or a radio on in the home.

If your home is equipped with an alarm, always activate it even if you’re only going out for a short walk.

Consider adding a motion sensor in your master bedroom/bathroom, which will activate the alarm if someone comes in through a glass window or door without opening it.

Always keep your front and rear porch lights on from dusk to dawn and use motion detector lighting along the sides of your home or areas with little foot traffic.

Make sure your utility box is secured with a padlock.

Adjust window coverings for optimal privacy while maintaining good visibility outside.

Assess whether or not a window can be easily accessed from a tree, balcony, roof, wall, or with patio furniture and adjust your security plan accordingly. Ladders should be stored inside or locked to a stationary object.

If your garage door has a remote shutoff button on the wall-mounted control located in the garage, consider locking the door nightly. This will prevent your garage door from being opened remotely.

If you have a safe, make sure that it is properly bolted to concrete so that it cannot be easily removed.

Always close and lock your safe and never leave a key or combination out or in an easy to find location (e.g., office, nightstand, etc.).

If you return home and find your pedestrian door that leads into your home locked, and you are certain that you left it unlocked, DO NOT GO INSIDE! Call 911. Burglars often lock this door to slow down a victim, allowing the burglar extra time to get out of the home before the resident enters.