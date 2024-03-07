Voting Ends March 11 for Phase IX of Newport Beach Civic Center Park Sculpture Exhibition

Share this:

Only a few days are left to vote for your choice of artworks to be on public display for two years in Phase IX of the ongoing Invitational Sculpture Exhibition at Civic Center Park.

Ater reviewing all submitted works for eligibility, artistic merit, durability, safety, and other factors, the jury consisting of the City Arts Commission and two outside experts has qualified 28 works for consideration.

The public has until Monday, March 11 to cast votes that will help determine 10 finalists and three to five alternates to present to the City Council for approval.

Voting is online only, and solely for residents of Newport Beach. Votes from ZIP codes outside of Newport Beach will not be counted. Voters may select up to 10 favorite works among those submitted. The Newport Beach City Council will make the final decision regarding the 10 works to be installed.

The selection and installation process for the Sculpture Exhibition in Civic Center Park is managed under contract with the City of Newport Beach by Arts Orange County, the nonprofit countywide arts council.

Top of Form

The Sculpture Exhibition in Civic Center Park is an integral feature of the Newport Beach Civic Center.

The City Arts Commission determined that a rotating exhibition, in which pieces are loaned for a two-year period, was an optimal approach to bring sculpture to the City in a cost-efficient manner.

In 2013, the Newport Beach City Council authorized the City Arts Commission to implement an inaugural rotational sculpture exhibit in Civic Center Park.

Admission is free and the exhibition continues to be enjoyed by residents and guests of all ages and sensibilities. The exhibition has become a “museum without walls” that offers the temporary display of public art in a unique, naturalistic setting.

Sculptors, whose artworks are chosen for installation in Civic Center Park, will receive a small honorarium. The City is responsible for installing the art, while artists are responsible for the maintenance and repair of their work. The outdoor exhibition attracts an audience of all ages, including schoolchildren, the local community, and visitors from Southern California and beyond.

For more information, visit http://artsoc.org.