Speak Up Newport Hosts 2024 Mayor’s Dinner at Vea Newport Beach on February 29

Speak Up Newport (SUN) has set a date of February 29, 2024 for the annual Speak Up Newport Mayor’s Dinner, to be held at VEA Newport Beach.

The evening promises to be a celebration of civic leadership, with a special focus on honoring newly elected 2024 Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill, who will present the State of the City Address

This prominent gathering regularly draws more than 450 influential figures from both the Newport Beach business and community sectors as well as State, County, and local political leaders. The Mayor’s Dinner is a dynamic event to honor the city’s esteemed past mayors, reflecting on their invaluable contributions to the community’s growth and prosperity.

“The 2024 Mayor’s Dinner is often coined as Newport Beach’s premier networking soirée,” says Ed Selich, president of the SUN Board of Directors. “The event begins with a reception where attendees can mingle and forge connections. It’s not just a dinner event, it’s a dynamic platform for unity and collaboration.”

The evening’s centerpiece is the 2024 Mayor’s State of the City Address. This address traditionally serves as a platform for the new mayor to outline goals for the upcoming year, setting a vision for Newport Beach’s future.

Following the mayor’s address, a heartwarming tradition takes place with all former mayors in attendance joining the new mayor for an annual portrait, a gesture embodying the city’s commitment to the continuity of Newport Beach’s civic leadership.

“The annual Mayor’s Dinner serves as an illuminating roadmap for our community’s progress, offering a compelling vision for our collective future,” emphasized Selich. “It encapsulates the aspirations and endeavors of our city, resonating with residents, business leaders and all who call Newport Beach home. It’s an annual source of inspiration that unites us in our shared commitment to a brighter tomorrow.”

Ticketing and Sponsorship Information:

Single seat tickets are priced at $150.

Underwriter tables of ten are available at $2,000 with a portion dedicated to the Speak Up Newport Scholarship Fund.

Premier Sponsorships, which include a table of ten along with additional benefits, are available at $5,500.

With the Mayor’s Dinner consistently selling out every year, early ticket purchases are advised to attend this memorable evening. To purchase tickets please visit: http://www.speakupnewport.com/annual-mayors-dinner-2024/

For additional questions please email Ed Selich at [email protected].