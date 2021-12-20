Ring of Lights Winners Shine Bright

The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of the 2021 Ring of Lights home decorating contest. Many are perennial winners, a few are noted newcomers, but all added to the dazzling holiday light displays in Newport Beach. Most homes will have their lights on display through New Year’s weekend, so you still have time to go out and be dazzled by the dazzling displays.
Sweepstakes: Best Overall
Darcy Marshall
1604 & 1700 South Bayfront, Balboa Island
Lights and Animation – 1st Place
Gigi and Craig Lyons
2706 Bayshore Dr., Bayshores
Lights and Animation – 2nd Place
Geof Wickett & Norm Lessard
309 East Bay Front, Balboa Island
Best Theme
Donna DiBari
710 South Bayfront, Balboa Island
Chairman’s Choice
Craig Atkins
928 Via Lido Nord, Lido Isle
Best Traditional Lights
Robert Olson
351 East Bay Front, Balboa Island
“Green” Entry Award
Bruce and Viviana FaBrizio
1407 Bayside Dr., Bayside
Photographer’s Choice
Jim & Judy Busby
111 East Bayfront, Balboa Island
Humor and Originality
Marcy Cook
538 South Bayfront, Balboa Island
Rookie Award
Bob Senour
1000 East Balboa Blvd., Balboa Peninsula
Best on Lido
Mike & Lori Gray
309 Via Lido Soud, Lido Isle
Founder’s Award
Phil and Mary Lyons
36 Harbor Island
StuNews Award
Jeanne Lewand
343 East Bayfront, Balboa Island
Best on Peninsula
Troy Herbst
1310 East Balboa Blvd., Balboa Peninsula
Hi-Tech Christmas
Jim and Peggy Rich
802 South Bayfront, Balboa Island
Judge’s Award – 1st Place
Shirley Pepys
526 South Bayfront, Balboa Island
Judge’s Award – 2nd Place
Matthew Thomas
409 East Edgewater, Balboa Peninsula
Best Yacht Club
Balboa Yacht Club (BYC)
1801 Bayside Dr., Bayside