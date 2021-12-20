Ring of Lights Winners Shine Bright

Share this:

The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of the 2021 Ring of Lights home decorating contest. Many are perennial winners, a few are noted newcomers, but all added to the dazzling holiday light displays in Newport Beach. Most homes will have their lights on display through New Year’s weekend, so you still have time to go out and be dazzled by the dazzling displays.

Sweepstakes: Best Overall

Darcy Marshall

1604 & 1700 South Bayfront, Balboa Island

Lights and Animation – 1st Place

Gigi and Craig Lyons

2706 Bayshore Dr., Bayshores

Lights and Animation – 2nd Place

Geof Wickett & Norm Lessard

309 East Bay Front, Balboa Island

Best Theme

Donna DiBari

710 South Bayfront, Balboa Island

Chairman’s Choice

Craig Atkins

928 Via Lido Nord, Lido Isle

Best Traditional Lights

Robert Olson

351 East Bay Front, Balboa Island

“Green” Entry Award

Bruce and Viviana FaBrizio

1407 Bayside Dr., Bayside

Photographer’s Choice

Jim & Judy Busby

111 East Bayfront, Balboa Island

Humor and Originality

Marcy Cook

538 South Bayfront, Balboa Island

Rookie Award

Bob Senour

1000 East Balboa Blvd., Balboa Peninsula

Best on Lido

Mike & Lori Gray

309 Via Lido Soud, Lido Isle

Founder’s Award

Phil and Mary Lyons

36 Harbor Island

StuNews Award

Jeanne Lewand

343 East Bayfront, Balboa Island

Best on Peninsula

Troy Herbst

1310 East Balboa Blvd., Balboa Peninsula

Hi-Tech Christmas

Jim and Peggy Rich

802 South Bayfront, Balboa Island

Judge’s Award – 1st Place

Shirley Pepys

526 South Bayfront, Balboa Island

Judge’s Award – 2nd Place

Matthew Thomas

409 East Edgewater, Balboa Peninsula

Best Yacht Club

Balboa Yacht Club (BYC)

1801 Bayside Dr., Bayside