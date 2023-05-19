River Jetty Restaurant Group of Newport Beach Announce A PCH Restaurant Unveiling July 2023 on Coast Highway in Long Beach

Share this:

River Jetty Restaurant Group partners Joseph ‘McG’ Nichol and Jordan Otterbein have earned an A—for their trio of Newport Beach restaurants with the moniker A (A Restaurant, A Market, and A Crystal Cove). They also have CdM Restaurant in Corona del Mar.

Now, River Jetty Restaurant Group has announced its newest dining concept: A PCH, opening July 2023 at 2nd Street & Pacific Coast Highway (aka PCH). A PCH will be open for lunch and dinner daily and brunch on the weekends.

“We’re thrilled to be joining the Long Beach community with our first restaurant outside of Orange County,” said Jordan Otterbein, managing partner of River Jetty Restaurant Group, based in Newport Beach. “Guests can expect the same incredible culinary experience and unrivaled hospitality that we’re known for but in another unique and vibrant coastal setting.”

Located on the second level of 2ND & PCH, the 5,400 square-foot space will house 175 seats and a 2,500 square-foot enclosed and weatherproofed patio with views overlooking Alamitos Bay.

According to a press release from River Jetty Restaurant Group, the aesthetic will feature a show-stopping centrally located bar, plush banquets, curated artwork and modern fixtures in a lively and welcoming atmosphere, reminiscent of the group’s other award-winning concepts.

Leading the culinary side of the restaurant is Executive Chef Louis Capiz, who is creating a seasonally focused, modern American menu showcasing River Jetty Restaurant Group’s most popular dishes including creative homemade pizzas, unique pastas, and a selection of expertly prepared prime steaks. Lunch options include a Lobster Cobb Salad and a Crispy Chicken Sandwich. Weekend brunch features Horchata Pancakes and Duck Confit Sopes.

The bar program will offer an array of artisanal, locally inspired cocktails.

For more information about River Jetty Restaurant Group and to stay updated on the grand opening of A PCH, visit www.RiverJettyRG.com and www.arestaurantpch.com.