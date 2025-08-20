Roger’s Gardens Unveils 2025 Halloween Boutique “Midnight Market” August 29

Roger’s Gardens in Corona del Mar is more than a renowned garden and landscape center.

Every year, Roger’s Gardens embraces seasonal themes with over-the-top shopping experiences. For their annual Halloween boutique that opens August 29, they have chosen “Midnight Market” to scare up devoted fans of the macabre celebration.

Known for its immersive displays, curated décor and artisan creations, the Halloween Boutique offers a signature twist on traditional Halloween shopping.

According to Roger’s Gardens, the Midnight Market theme brings a moody, magical edge to the boutique and transports guests to a realm where enchanted merchants and mystical treasures await. As you wander through shadowy corridors and moonlit vignettes, you’ll experience a theatrical shopping atmosphere where handpicked decorations, hauntingly beautiful tableware, spellbound botanicals, and unexpected curiosities are artfully displayed to spark your imagination and inspire your seasonal décor.

This not-so-spooky Halloween world celebrates creativity, storytelling, and the joy of the season.

And speaking of storytelling, here’s the tale spun by Roger’s Gardens:

“As twilight falls, the veil between seen and unseen lifts, revealing a mysterious after-dark bazaar. Here, nomadic merchants, enchanted fortune tellers, and wandering souls gather beneath moonlit velvet skies. Explore eerie stalls filled with smoldering pumpkins, gleaming cauldrons, enchanted botanicals, and curious treasures from other realms. Whispered fortunes drift from crystal balls, and flickering lanterns guide your path through a marketplace brimming with magic, mischief, and allure. This mystical shopping experience is rich with haunting beauty and handcrafted spells. It appears without warning – and vanishes before dawn.”

Intrigued? Visit https://www.rogersgardens.com/pages/halloween for more frightfully interesting information.

Roger’s Gardens is at 2301 San Joaquin Hills Rd., Corona del Mar.