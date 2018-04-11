Rohrabacher Speaks Against SB54 at Newport Council Meeting

During their Tuesday meeting, Newport Beach City Council opened public comment for a controversial agenda item early especially for congressman Dana Rohrabacher near the beginning of the session, then closed it immediately, after the congressman voiced his support for council’s decision to oppose Senate Bill 54, the “Sanctuary State” law. His words were met with a combination of jeers and cheers from the crowd.

The audience was told that the congressman needed to catch a red-eye flight and could not wait for public comment to open later in the evening. Rohrabacher, his staff, and his wife were escorted out through the council’s exit.

After hours of discussion and public comment, Council members voted 7 to 0 to oppose SB54.

