LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Rohrabacher Speaks Against SB54 at Newport Council Meeting

Posted On 11 Apr 2018
During their Tuesday meeting, Newport Beach City Council opened public comment for a controversial agenda item early especially for congressman Dana Rohrabacher near the beginning of the session, then closed it immediately, after the congressman voiced his support for council’s decision to oppose Senate Bill 54, the “Sanctuary State” law. His words were met with a combination of jeers and cheers from the crowd.

The audience was told that the congressman needed to catch a red-eye flight and could not wait for public comment to open later in the evening. Rohrabacher, his staff, and his wife were escorted out through the council’s exit.

After hours of discussion and public comment, Council members voted 7 to 0 to oppose SB54.

Read the full story this week in the Indy.

Dana Rohrabacher, congressman for the 48th District, which covers Newport Beach, speaks to the Newport Beach City Council Tuesday about the “Sanctuary State” SB54.
— Photo by Victoria Kertz ©

