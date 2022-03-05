Round One Standings for the Hoag Classic at Newport Beach Country Club

Ernie Els is tied for fourth with a first round five under par. Photo by Jim Collins

The first round of the Hoag Classic at the Newport Beach Country Club on Friday, March 4 found Cameron Beckman on top of the leaderboard with a seven under par 64. Right behind him at six under par are Stephen Dodd and Bernhard Langer. Tied for fourth at five under are Jeff Maggert, Darren Clarke and Ernie Els.

According to information provided by the PGA Tour, after eagling No. 18, Beckman is leading/co-leading for the first time following round one on PGA TOUR Champions. His 7-under 64 is his lowest score in 28 starts on PGA TOUR Champions.

Rocco Mediate is tied for 8th with a first round four under par. Photo by Jim Collins

Langer is the 2008 Hoag Classic Champion and No. 2 in Charles Schwab Cup standings. The 64-year-old carded his 12th consecutive round of par or better with an average score of 67. The World Golf Hall of Fame member recorded the most birdies (seven) of the round.

NB Indy photographer Jim Collins was there to capture the first-round action, and also the pro-am tournament.

Former Anaheim Ducks’ hockey player Teemu Selanne, who owns a restaurant in Laguna Beach, putts during the pro-am tournament. Photo by Jim Collins

 

