Sage Hill School Accepting Applications for 2021-22 School Year

Sage Hill School in Newport Coast, Orange County’s only non-profit, non-denominational, independent high school, is accepting applications for students entering grades 9 through 12 in the 2021-2022 academic year.

All students who wish to be part of first-round decisions must complete and submit their application on or before Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Applications received after this date will be accepted on a rolling basis, dependent upon if and how many openings remain available.

To apply online for the 2021-2022 academic year, please visit www.sagehillschool.org/admission/apply-to-sage-hill. New families that have not applied previously will be asked to create a login username and password. For all candidates who complete the admission process by February 15, first-round decisions will be announced the last week of February.

For questions regarding applications, or for those experiencing issues with the application process due to COVID-19, please contact Sage Hill’s Admissions Office at [email protected]

In September 2020, Sage Hill School fully reopened its doors to students, five days a week, with new health and safety measures in place that follow the state of California’s COVID-19 guidelines. It is one of the only high schools in the area currently open for in-person learning for all students.

“We have reimagined our campus and all classrooms, allowing for 6 feet of distance between all students and teachers and limiting class sizes to 14 students,” says Patricia Merz, Head of School for Sage Hill. “It’s vital for students to be able to gather and engage with one another – and with teachers and faculty – while in their learning environments, and we have provided ways for our students to participate in on-campus learning safely.”

The current 2020-2021 academic year offers students and parents the option to decide each month if they will attend classes virtually or in-person. On average, more than half of Sage Hill’s students have opted to return to on-campus learning.

The school is following all mandated health and safety protocols, including social distancing, the enforcement of wearing facial masks/coverings at all times, routine COVID-19 testing held on campus, daily morning wellness checks, contact tracing, and other protocols.

“Sage Hill continues to stand out among other area high schools after we safely and fully reopened our campus to students and employees in September 2020,” said Merz. “We have a commitment to staying open and providing an unparalleled educational experience in the midst of this global pandemic.”

Last semester, Sage Hill moved quickly to raise funds for a new on-campus, outdoor “Sport

Court” on which the school’s basketball and volleyball teams can practice. The School is following CIF (California Interscholastic Federation) guidelines for all sports practices and competitions, and this new amenity gives students who are part of the Sage Hill Athletics program the opportunity to practice safely on an open-air court.

Classes such as music, orchestra, dance, and yoga were also moved outside to ensure the safety of students and teachers, and continue to be operational under these and other accommodations.

In spite of limitations due to COVID-19, Sage Hill’s noteworthy College Counseling department continues to thrive and work with students and parents to support their efforts throughout the college application process.

“Our class of 2021 has already applied to more than 200 colleges and universities across the U.S. and beyond,” noted Frank Smith, Director of College Counseling for Sage Hill. “As a result, students have already begun to receive early admissions letters from close to 60 institutions.”

About Sage Hill School: Sage Hill School is Orange County’s only non-profit, non-denominational, independent high school, located on thirty acres in Newport Coast, CA. Founded in 2000, the school provides a premier education for its 550 students through small class sizes averaging 14 students per teacher, world-class educators, an outstanding program of curricular and co-curricular offerings, highly personalized college counseling, and a public purpose. Sage Hill aims to transform the lives of its students by inspiring a love of knowledge and the ability to use that knowledge creatively, compassionately and courageously throughout their lives.

For more information, please visit https://www.sagehillschool.org/Page.