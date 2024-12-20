Fire & Lights Festival Returns to Newport Dunes Through January 5

Share this:

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort has transformed its bayside oasis into the Fire & Lights Festival, a winter wonderland filled with one of the most scenic and unique light displays in Orange County.

The centerpiece of the annual event is the Lighting of the Bay. Over fifty lit holiday decorations and Christmas trees will float on the serene, waveless bay. Lighting of the Bay takes place every night at dusk through January 5.

Special festivities take place Thursday through Sunday evenings, including Fire Dancer performances on Friday and Sunday evenings at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., themed inflatables, photos with Santa every Saturday night through Christmas, an Igloo bar, fire pits & s’mores, and other events.

Lighting of the Bay and fire dancers are free. There is a charge for parking, inflatables, and concessions. Visit https://www.newportdunes.com/fire-and-lights-festival for details.