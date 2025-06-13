Newport Beach Assemblymember Diane Dixon Celebrates SCAQMD Decision

Assemblymember Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach) has provided a statement on the South Coast Air Quality Management District’s (SCAQMD) rejection of proposed amended rules 1111 and 1121 relating to electrification mandates.

“I applaud the @southcoastaqmd Board on their rejection of proposed amended rules 1111 and 1121,” said Assemblymember Dixon on X (formerly Twitter). “Bi-partisan elected officials and residents have fought against these rules for months to protect residents and business owners from these unfunded electrification mandates.”

Assemblymember Dixon has been voicing concern since May when she sent a letter to the Orange County Board of Supervisors in support of Supervisor Nguyen’s Resolution to oppose the proposed amended rules.

“I appreciate the Board’s common sense decision during a time when many Orange County residents are suffering from an affordability crisis in California due to high taxes and over-regulation,” said Dixon.

The initial mandate would have required residents and businesses to transition their furnaces and water heaters to electrical units and eliminate the use of natural gas, impacting approximately 17 million Californians.

Assemblymember Diane Dixon, R-Newport Beach, represents the 72nd Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes Seal Beach, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Aliso Viejo, Laguna Hills, Laguna Woods and Lake Forest.