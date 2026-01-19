Salt & Straw in Newport Beach Launches ‘Vegandulgence Series’ of Frozen Treats

Salt & Straw ice cream is kicking off the new year with the debut of the Vegandulgence Series, a collection of five frozen concoctions that are vegan and gluten-free.

They also have a new Black Forest Ice Cream Cake that’s both vegan and gluten-free.

Most ice cream lovers probably do not realize that a fifth of all flavors on Salt & Straw’s menu is always vegan, but this month the brand goes even bigger and bolder.

The new decadent flavors include:

Blood Orange Froyo Creamsicle: Tart and silky blood orange olive oil sorbet swirled together with creamy Cocojune coconut frozen yogurt.

Chocolate Pistachio Milk & Cookies: Nutty pistachio-cashew ice cream flecked with TCHO chocolate stracciatella and crumbles of housemade vegan shortbread.

Bananas Foster with Candied Pecans: A classic dessert in a different format. Banana-infused coconut cream drizzled with bananas foster caramel and studded with candied pecans.

Peanut Butter Brittle Caramel Fudge: Creamy coconut vanilla ice cream streaked with peanut butter, a coconut caramel fudge swirl, and flecked with shards of housemade peanut butter brittle.

Death By Chocolate Chocolate Cake: Chocolate barley milk ice cream swirled with chocolate caramel fudge, hunks of chocolate cake and chocolate ganache

The new Black Forest Ice Cream Cake is a fun version on the classic German dessert with thick slabs of gluten-free chocolate cake with rich Cocojune coconut frozen yogurt, generously swirled with housemade tart cherry jam and finished with a crunchy crown of crystallized cacao nib crumble. The result is equal parts chocolatey, fruity, creamy, and crunchy.

The Salt & Straw shop is at 2001 Westcliff Dr. adjacent to Olea Restaurant. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and usually has a line of happy ice cream lovers ready to order their favorite flavors.

Visit https://saltandstraw.com for more information.