Visit Newport Beach Brings Back ‘Après Sea’ Winter Campaign through March 1

Ready to Seas the Day?

Visit Newport Beach has won numerous accolades for its creative tourism campaigns, the most memorable being the first-ever 1,000 drone light show extravaganza at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas following the Super Bowl on February 11, 2024.

One thousand drones, meticulously choreographed into intricate formations, illuminated the night sky with vibrant colors and dynamic patterns during the drone show which encouraged viewers to come to Newport Beach with scenes of jets flying over Newport Beach landmarks, a luxurious yacht, a champagne celebration and other visuals.

The drones also created a QR code in the sky, prompting viewers to scan it for a chance to win a vacation package to Newport Beach which Visit Newport Beach said resulted in hundreds of giveaway sign-ups for the destination.

Now, Visit Newport Beach invites travelers to discover a more elevated seasonal escape. Through March 1, the destination’s signature winter campaign brings back the “Après Sea” concept with renewed energy and a polished perspective.

According to information from Visit Newport Beach, the campaign is designed to inspire travelers to stay at sea level by positioning Newport Beach as a winter sanctuary defined by coastal beauty, understated luxury, and effortless sophistication.

And our balmy weather this time of year is also a distinct draw.

The “Après Sea” campaign is anchored by a 30 second commercial that artfully reframes the traditional winter getaway. The spot opens with familiar scenes of alpine adventure, complete with snow covered peaks, winter gear, and reflective ski goggles capturing a frosty landscape.

The setting seamlessly shifts to the glowing shoreline of Newport Beach and sleek yachts gliding across the harbor, offering visitors a seasonal experience defined by coastal elegance and a sense of escape.

“With our ‘Après Sea’ campaign, we continue to redefine the winter travel experience by inviting visitors to leave the cold behind and embrace the warmth and beauty of Newport Beach,” says Gary Sherwin, President and CEO of Visit Newport Beach. “From relaxing aboard a private yacht to enjoying exceptional dining with ocean views, Newport Beach offers a refined winter escape where guests can unwind beneath the sun, indulge in world class amenities, and experience the effortless luxury that defines our destination.”

New this year, Visit Newport Beach expands the “Après Sea” experience with the introduction of the Captain’s Orders Collection, a limited-edition merchandise collection curated by Sherwin that blends modern craftsmanship with references to Newport Beach’s nautical heritage.

“Après Sea” has a dedicated landing page featuring seasonal hotel offers, curated itineraries, and insider recommendations. For more information about the “Après Sea” winter campaign, visit www.StayAtSeaLevel.com.

Visit Newport Beach Inc. is the official Destination Marketing Organization for the City of Newport Beach, dedicated to promoting the destination and driving economic growth by attracting leisure and conference visitors. As a 501(c)6 non-profit organization, Visit Newport Beach partners with the tourism and hospitality industry to enhance visitor spending, ultimately contributing to the community’s quality of life. Through strategic sales, marketing, advertising, and public relations efforts, the organization positions Newport Beach as a premier travel and conference destination.

For more information, please go to www.VisitNewportBeach.com.