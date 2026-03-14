Salt & Straw in Newport Beach Unveils ‘Cereal-sly Delicious’ Ice Cream Flavors Based on Popular Cereals

Every month Salt & Straw, the uber-popular ice cream purveyors with a store in Newport Beach, release a limited time edition of crazy concoctions that are often surprising in their ability to combine unique flavors into satisfying frozen treats.

Their current monthly flavor series is dubbed “Cereal-sly Delicious” which takes inspiration from the classic cereals that defined childhood mornings. These five distinctive flavors combine nostalgia with instantly recognizable flavors that will make your tastebuds smile.

These “Cereal-sly Delicious” flavors include:

Pots of Gold and Rainbows: Toasty, cereal-steeped ice cream tossed with hand-sorted, rainbow marshmallows (the perfect flavor to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day).

Snap ‘N Crackle Marshmallow Treats: Rice Krispie marshmallow Florentines crushed and scattered through salted vanilla ice cream.

Peanut Butter Brownie Cereal Puffs: Double-baked, Reese’s-coated peanut butter brownie puffs folded into peanut butter-marbled, milk chocolate ice cream.

Concord Grape Nut Crumble: Concord grape juice frozen yogurt swirled with rich Grape Nut pudding and studded with a toasted pecan and Grape Nut crumble.

Captain’s Berried Treasure (v): Cereal-steeped coconut and oat milk ice cream swirled with fruity, housemade “crunch berries,” bright pink and purple cookie puffs made with freeze-dried strawberries and blackberries.

Additionally, guests can pick up Salt & Straw’s first-ever collector sticker – inspired by Pots of Gold and Rainbows – when visiting their local shop, simply by asking to receive one upon purchase of a Cereal-sly Delicious Series flavor.

As always, these are delicious, stand-out flavors that are fun to eat and will take adults on a nostalgic journey to their childhoods while delighting younger ice cream fans with the novelty of enjoying familiar flavors in a cone.

Salt & Straw Background

According to Wikipedia, Salt & Straw was founded in Portland, Oregon in 2011 by cousins Kim Malek and Tyler Malek.

They started with a food cart in the Alberta Arts District of Portland, and three months later the company opened its first brick-and-mortar location. Salt & Straw has since opened other locations in the Portland area as well as seven other states (a handful are in California). They also offer a home delivery service throughout the U.S. To ship ice cream nationwide, the company packs its ice cream in dry ice and kraft paper.

Salt & Straw is partially owned by film star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. It has locations in both Disneyland and Disney World, and locally in Newport Beach.

According to the Salt & Straw website, Kim Malek was dreaming about the creation of a community gathering place—one where you could run into neighbors, spend time with family, or treat yourself. Her answer: an ice cream shop. Enter Tyler, her cousin who wanted in. But there was a catch: Neither had ever made ice cream.

Tyler spent $16 on four used ice cream makers and got to work, spending hours endlessly testing flavor ideas in his own personal Wonka-verse (Kim’s basement). Meanwhile, Kim cashed in her savings and bought a cart. And then the two of them turned to their community, asking friends, chefs, chocolatiers, brewers and farmers for advice, finding inspiration everywhere they looked.

The rest, as they say, is decadent and tasty history.

The Newport Beach location is at 2001 Westcliff Dr. next to Olea Restaurant. It is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Visit www.SaltandStraw.com for more information.